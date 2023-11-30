Lingering Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals Bring Great Ideas For Geek Gifts
\Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes the need to find the perfect gift for the nerd in your life. Thankfully, Amazon has some left-over deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday that may just get the job done. There should be something for nearly anyone, from smartwatches to speakers and tablets to laptops.
Leading us off, we have the Garmin Instinct (pictured above), a rugged smartwatch for $165.77, 34% off the regular price. This watch is built to “withstand the toughest environments,” but that doesn't mean you sacrifice any features or capabilities. It has a built-in 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter, support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning systems, as well as a heart rate monitor to monitor activity and stress. It is also built to U.S military standard 810G, meaning it has thermal and shock resistance as well as water resistance to 100 meters.
Next in line, to add to your exercise kit, we have the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $199 or 29% off the regular price. These wireless noise-canceling earbuds from Bose should allow you to block out nearly all outside noise, letting you focus on what you need to. Further, they have an IPX4 rating, meaning they can resist all the sweat you can throw at them.
Switching gears a little bit, we have the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 64GB tablet for $205.17, which could make for a great reading and travel device. While this is not the latest and greatest from Samsung, it has a massive LCD screen with an octa-core processor powered by a 7,040mAh battery for all-day power.
Closing us out, we have the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 for $899.99 or 32% off the regular price. It packs an Intel Core i5-12500H paired up with 16GB of 3200 MT/s DDR4 memory and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. This laptop is sports a GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, making this great for on-the-go gaming and a killer value for the money.
Besides what we have listed above, there are a plethora of other deals available on Amazon that suit your needs. Check them out below and let us know what you manage to snag.
- Garmin Instinct, Rugged Outdoor Watch - $165.77 (34% off)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) - $159 (27% off)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II - $199 (29% off)
- Polk Audio Signature Elite ES20 Bookshelf Speaker - $329 (18% off)
- PlayStation®5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle - $499 (11% off)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” 64GB - $205.17 (27% off)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8 11” 128GB - $499.99 (29% off)
- HP 15 inch Laptop w/ Intel Core i3-1215U - $279.99 (21% off)
- Late 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip - $662.54 (21% off)
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-527S Gaming Laptop - $899.99 (32% off)
- HP Victus 15.6" Gaming Laptop PC - $899.60 (18% off)