CATEGORIES
home News

Mortal Kombat And More Arcade Cabinet Deals Up To $300 Off, Who Needs Quarters?

by Paul LillyThursday, November 16, 2023, 11:02 AM EDT
Two views of Arcade1Up's Mortal Kombat II arcade table on a gray gradient background.
Kids today have no concept of stuffing a pocket full of quarters and heading to the local arcade. Sure, there are outfits like Dave & Busters, but they're fewer and far between than the heyday of arcade gaming (plus it's not the same experience loading up and tapping a card). While those days may be gone forever, you can turn your basement or any space in your home into a makeshift arcade without spending a ton of loot with early Black Friday deals on a host of Arcade1Up cabinets.

Shown above is the Arcade1Up's 2-Player Mortal Kombat Gaming Table, which is on sale for $399.99 at Amazon (also at Best Buy)—that's a $300 discount. The cocktail-style cabinet stands 29 inches high and sports a 17-inch full color display flanked by joystick and button controls on both ends. It also comes with a clear cover top to protect against dings and spills.

You're not getting just one game either, but a dozen. They include Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3, Rampage, Joust, Gauntlet, Defender, Gorf, Rootbeer Tap, Klax, Toobin, and Sinister. And hey, no quarters required, though it does have a faux coin door.

Front and side views of Arcade1Up's Street Fighter II cabinet on a gray gradient background.

If you're more into the Street Fighter franchise and/or want a traditional cabinet, Arcade1Up has you covered there as well—one of its early Black Friday deals is for its Capcom Street Fighter II: Champion Turbo Legacy Edition, which is marked down to $399.99 at Amazon (and Best Buy) for a $100 discount. It also comes with a riser and lit-up marquee for added value.

Assembled dimensions check in at 22.75 inches (D) by 19 inches (W) by 57.8 inches (H), with a weight of 80 pounds. It has a clear deck protector, anti-tip over strap, printed coin door, adjustable volume, and a 17-inch color display.

You get a dozen games with this one as well, including Street Fighter, Street Fighter II: World Warrior, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Darkstalkers, Strider, Commando, Final Fight, Ghost n' Goblins, and 1944.

Arcade1Up's NBA Jam 2-player countercade on a countertop.

Don't have room for a bulky arcade cabinet? Then check out the Arcade1Up NBA Jam 2 Player Countercade that's on sale for $159.99 at Amazon (and Best Buy), for a $70 savings. It measures just 16.54 inches (D) by 11.81 inches (W) by 15.75 inches (H) and weighs 17.54 pounds, so it doesn't take up much space and isn't all that heavy.

What's not small, however, is the gameplay. If you've never played NBA Jam, you're missing out on one of the most entertaining sports game ever, with over-the-top animations and commentary—BOOMSHAKALAKA! And while you don't get a dozen titles here, you do get three version of NBA Jam, including NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA JAM Hang Time.

Here are some more arcades that are on sale...
Arcade1Up also tells us that it will have deals on the Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade (Amazon and Best Buy), Class of 81' Deluxe Arcade (Amazon and Best Buy), and Bandai Namco Pac-Man Deluxe Arcade (Amazon and Best Buy) starting on November 17.
Tags:  deals, arcade, mortal kombat, arcade1up, blackfriday2023
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment