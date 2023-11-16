Mortal Kombat And More Arcade Cabinet Deals Up To $300 Off, Who Needs Quarters?





Kids today have no concept of stuffing a pocket full of quarters and heading to the local arcade. Sure, there are outfits like Dave & Busters, but they're fewer and far between than the heyday of arcade gaming (plus it's not the same experience loading up and tapping a card). While those days may be gone forever, you can turn your basement or any space in your home into a makeshift arcade without spending a ton of loot with early Black Friday deals on a host of Arcade1Up cabinets.





Arcade1Up's 2-Player Mortal Kombat Gaming Table, which is on sale for $399.99 at Amazon (also at Shown above is the, which is on sale for(also at Best Buy )—that's a $300 discount. The cocktail-style cabinet stands 29 inches high and sports a 17-inch full color display flanked by joystick and button controls on both ends. It also comes with a clear cover top to protect against dings and spills.





You're not getting just one game either, but a dozen. They include Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3, Rampage, Joust, Gauntlet, Defender, Gorf, Rootbeer Tap, Klax, Toobin, and Sinister. And hey, no quarters required, though it does have a faux coin door.













Capcom Street Fighter II: Champion Turbo Legacy Edition, which is marked down to $399.99 at Amazon (and If you're more into the Street Fighter franchise and/or want a traditional cabinet, Arcade1Up has you covered there as well—one of its early Black Friday deals is for its, which is marked down to(and Best Buy ) for a $100 discount. It also comes with a riser and lit-up marquee for added value.





Assembled dimensions check in at 22.75 inches (D) by 19 inches (W) by 57.8 inches (H), with a weight of 80 pounds. It has a clear deck protector, anti-tip over strap, printed coin door, adjustable volume, and a 17-inch color display.





You get a dozen games with this one as well, including Street Fighter, Street Fighter II: World Warrior, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II: Turbo, Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter II: Turbo, Darkstalkers, Strider, Commando, Final Fight, Ghost n' Goblins, and 1944.













Arcade1Up NBA Jam 2 Player Countercade that's on sale for $159.99 at Amazon (and Don't have room for a bulky arcade cabinet? Then check out thethat's on sale for(and Best Buy ), for a $70 savings. It measures just 16.54 inches (D) by 11.81 inches (W) by 15.75 inches (H) and weighs 17.54 pounds, so it doesn't take up much space and isn't all that heavy.





What's not small, however, is the gameplay. If you've never played NBA Jam, you're missing out on one of the most entertaining sports game ever, with over-the-top animations and commentary—BOOMSHAKALAKA! And while you don't get a dozen titles here, you do get three version of NBA Jam, including NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA JAM Hang Time.





