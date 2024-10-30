Turtle Beach's Stealth Pivot Wireless Smart Controller Brings A Cool Twist To Gaming
Its main selling point is the ability to adapt to the game you are playing, or pivot. This is done by interchangeable pads on the controller, with rotating thumbstick and button control modules. These are centered around both Xbox and PC games, with a simple rotate and lock mechanism. It can turn into a fight pad for fighting games, giving you more flexibility while gaming. The competition has similar offering with the PDP Victrix BFG Pro, which can also switch modules, but with two screws.
It has 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, with a 20-hour battery life. Some other notable pro features include adjustable triggers and a customizable keypad, a necessity for high-end controllers. This will be for Xbox and PC; PlayStation gamers will have to look elsewhere for a third-party controller.
Turtle Beach has been releasing a treasure trove of accessories, such as the VelocityOne Race Steering Wheel and various headsets.
The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot will launch on November 26th for $129.99, and you can preorder it now direct from Turtle Beach. There's also a listing on Amazon, though it's not taking preorders at the time of this writing.