Turtle Beach's Stealth Pivot Wireless Smart Controller Brings A Cool Twist To Gaming

The back is fairly unassuming, with most of the visual action in the front of the Stealth Pivot. It also houses strong vibration motors for feedback, together with mappable buttons in the back. With stick drift being an issue in traditional controllers, it has AntiDrift thumbsticks with Hall effects. This is a vital feature for many enthusiasts, who swear by Hall effects as superior. The Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot will launch on November 26th for $129.99, and you can preorder it now direct from Turtle Beach.

With the recent burst in gaming enthusiasts the world over, accessories have followed in strong fashion. The game controller is one that has had a tremendous amount of variations released for consoles and PC. Turtle Beach is adding to the trend with its newest controller, the Stealth Pivot with Hall effects thumbticks.Its main selling point is the ability to adapt to the game you are playing, or pivot. This is done by interchangeable pads on the controller, with rotating thumbstick and button control modules. These are centered around both Xbox and PC games, with a simple rotate and lock mechanism. It can turn into a fight pad for fighting games, giving you more flexibility while gaming. The competition has similar offering with the PDP Victrix BFG Pro, which can also switch modules, but with two screws.The $129.99 MSRP is in line with many pro controllers, shy of the $199 Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra that is already in the lineup. As an owner of the latter, it has been a high-quality controller with lots of features. The Stealth Pivot controller also has a display, where you can gleam configuration information and receive social media notifications.It has 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth, with a 20-hour battery life. Some other notable pro features include adjustable triggers and a customizable keypad, a necessity for high-end controllers. This will be for Xbox and PC; PlayStation gamers will have to look elsewhere for a third-party controller.