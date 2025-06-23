CATEGORIES
home News

Run Don't Walk To These Turtle Beach Gaming Peripheral Deals Up To 58% Off

by Paul LillyMonday, June 23, 2025, 10:32 AM EDT
Turtle Beach Recon controller in front of a dark blue background.
You can wait for Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event (July 8) to score deals on million of items, but if you're ready to do some shopping now and are in need of a gaming peripheral upgrade—mouse, keyboard, controller, headset, and more—then we have good news. There's no need to wait, as Woot (owned by Amazon) has marked down a whole bunch of Turtle Beach peripherals.

One of those is the Turtle Beach Recon Controller pictured above. It's all the way down to an affordable $24.99 at Woot (58% off), which is a $34.96 savings over MSRP. It's also on sale at Amazon, though it's currently marked down to $39.90, so you're still saving nearly $15.

This is a wired controller that is officially licensed for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows. It comes with some premium amenities that belie its suddenly affordable pricing, such as ergonomic cooling grip handles, dual mappable quick action buttons, vibration feedback with dual rumble motors in both the handles and triggers, and some audio perks.

"Unlike any other controller available, plug in a 3.5mm headset and instantly upgrade your audio with proven Turtle Beach features like Superhuman Hearing, Mic Monitoring, Signature Audio Presets and more," Turtle Beach says.

In short, this is a sweet controller at an even sweeter price.

Render of Turtle Beach's Stealth Pro Xbox Edition headset on a dark blue and black background.

Another deeply discounted gaming peripheral that creeps past the half-off mark is the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Xbox Edition Wireless Headset, which is down to $159.99 at Woot (52% off). That's a generous $170 savings over MSRP, and also $35 below Amazon's current sale price ($194.99). And in case you're wondering, yes, this (and all of the rest of the Turtle Beach gear listed here) is brand new, NOT refurbished.

This is a high-end wireless headset powered by "hand-selected" 50mm nanoclear drivers. It also features adjustable active noise cancellation (ANC), which is one of the very few features we missed on Fractal Design's excellent Scape headset that we recently reviewed. And unlike the Scape, this one works with Xbox game consoles. It also works with PlayStation systems, Windows and Mac PCs, the Steam Deck, and the list goes on.

Here are the other Turtle Beach peripherals that are on sale at Woot (note that the sale ends on July 12)...

Backside render of Turtle Beach's Kone II Air wireless optical gaming mouse on a dark blue and black background.
Tags:  deals, turtle beach, headsets, controllers
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment