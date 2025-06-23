Run Don't Walk To These Turtle Beach Gaming Peripheral Deals Up To 58% Off





You can wait for Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event (July 8) to score deals on million of items, but if you're ready to do some shopping now and are in need of a gaming peripheral upgrade—mouse, keyboard, controller, headset, and more—then we have good news. There's no need to wait, as Woot (owned by Amazon) has marked down a whole bunch of Turtle Beach peripherals.





Turtle Beach Recon Controller pictured above. It's all the way down to an affordable $24.99 at Woot (58% off), which is a $34.96 savings over MSRP. It's also on sale at Amazon, though it's currently One of those is thepictured above. It's all the way down to an affordable, which is a $34.96 savings over MSRP. It's also on sale at Amazon, though it's currently marked down to $39.90 , so you're still saving nearly $15.





This is a wired controller that is officially licensed for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows. It comes with some premium amenities that belie its suddenly affordable pricing, such as ergonomic cooling grip handles, dual mappable quick action buttons, vibration feedback with dual rumble motors in both the handles and triggers, and some audio perks.





"Unlike any other controller available, plug in a 3.5mm headset and instantly upgrade your audio with proven Turtle Beach features like Superhuman Hearing, Mic Monitoring, Signature Audio Presets and more," Turtle Beach says.





In short, this is a sweet controller at an even sweeter price.













Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Xbox Edition Wireless Headset, which is down to $159.99 at Woot (52% off). That's a generous $170 savings over MSRP, and also $35 below Amazon's current Another deeply discounted gaming peripheral that creeps past the half-off mark is the, which is down to. That's a generous $170 savings over MSRP, and also $35 below Amazon's current sale price ($194.99) . And in case you're wondering, yes, this (and all of the rest of the Turtle Beach gear listed here) is brand new, NOT refurbished.





This is a high-end wireless headset powered by "hand-selected" 50mm nanoclear drivers. It also features adjustable active noise cancellation (ANC), which is one of the very few features we missed on Fractal Design's excellent Scape headset that we recently reviewed . And unlike the Scape, this one works with Xbox game consoles. It also works with PlayStation systems, Windows and Mac PCs, the Steam Deck, and the list goes on.





Here are the other Turtle Beach peripherals that are on sale at Woot (note that the sale ends on July 12)...







