Trump Phone Teardown Exposes Gold-Painted Phone As A Recycled HTC Handset





The long overdue Trump Mobile T1 has finally been stripped down, and we were wrong: it's not T-Mobile's REVVL 7 Pro 5G, but something no less... unimpressive? A detailed teardown by the good folks at iFixit have confirmed that the device built with "American values" is almost entirely an identical, albeit gold-painted clone of a Taiwanese-brand smartphone from 2024 with many Chinese parts, the HTC U24 Pro.





iFixit's investigation began non-destructively with a Lumafield industrial CT scanner, which quickly exposed the truth. The internal layout, chip placement, and screw patterns of the T1 matched the HTC hardware trace for trace. Once inside, the site's technicians successfully swapped the mainboards between the two phones, proving that the T1 operates on the exact same architecture as its Taiwanese-branded counterpart. Both devices run on a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and feature matching 6.8-inch curved displays. The components are universally sourced from international factories, predominantly located in Guangdong, China, where the original phone was engineered.





Sourcing cells from the Philippines instead of dominant, high-volume Chinese supply chains strongly indicates a low-volume manufacturing run. This assumption aligns with a recent Trump Mobile data breach exposing that only roughly 30,000 units have been moved via combined phone and service plan sales, which is a far cry from the 600,000 preorders originally claimed by the brand.





While advertising hints at domestic assembly by a small team handling about 10 components in Florida, the Federal Trade Commission enforces rigid boundaries distinguishing "Assembled in the USA" from a product being genuinely American-made. With the complex display and chassis arriving pre-assembled from overseas, the T1 remains overwhelmingly foreign.





As a silver lining, the phone is competitively priced against the 512GB HTC twin, offering identical baseline specs for its cost. However, because it relies entirely on a white-label design, it earned low 3-out-of-10 provisional repairability score , citing a total absence of public service manuals, official spare parts, or guaranteed long-term software support.





Main image credit: Trump Mobile; other images: iFixit

That said, to give the T1 its distinct appearance, some minor structural adjustments were made. The external aluminum chassis features a slightly redesigned speaker grille pattern, and the internal flash cable was lengthened by just a few millimeters to relocate the camera flash on the back cover. The only true hardware deviation lies within the power source. The T1 utilizes a 19.35-watt-hour battery cell manufactured in the Philippines by Newlix Mfg Inc, a company registered in 2025. Ironically, this new battery behaves like a downgrade compared to the original HTC model, capping charging speeds at just 30 watts rather than the 60-watt fast charging supported by the U24 Pro.