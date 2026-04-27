Toyota Unveils $3,500 Crown Gaming Chair With Heating, Cooling, and USB‑C Seatbelt





Buckle up Toyota fans, your favorite automaker is releasing a limited edition office chair and it even has a seatbelt! Well, sort of—visually, there's a seatbelt buckle on the left-hand side of Toyota's new Crown Seat Desk Chair, though functionally it's been repurposed into a USB-C charging port for the built-in battery. It's a slick first entry into the realm of office chairs, though the $3,500 asking price is how much some people spend on a down payment for an actual car. Or about the cost of five to six Razer Iskur V2 gaming chairs.





The limited edition Crown Seat is a joint collaboration between Toyota Boshoku, which is a division of Toyota that manufactures and sells automotive interior parts such as seats and door trims, and Japanese furniture maker ITOKI. It will be sold as part of The Crown Collection limited to just 70 units, all sold exclusively in a Crown specialty store in Japan.













"This newly developed desk chair is an initiative to apply the technology and knowledge cultivated in automotive seats to products for office and living spaces. The chair's legs (including the height adjustment mechanism) and armrest structure were designed with technical cooperation from ITOKI Corporation, resulting in a desk chair that retains the comfort and functionality of the Crown seats," Toyota Boshoku says.













An informational PDF released outlines some of the features of the Crown Seat, and according to a Google Gemini translation of the document, the chair features three levels of heating and cooling, just like the real thing in Toyota's Crown luxury vehicle. It also sports power seating adjustments for things like reclining and lumbar support, manual height adjustment, and an integrated battery.



