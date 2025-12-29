CATEGORIES
Top NVIDIA GeForce GPU Deals To Snag Before Prices Potentially Rise

by Paul LillyMonday, December 29, 2025, 11:33 AM EDT
MSI GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card (render).
Word on the web is that graphics card pricing is about to go up as add-in board (AIB) partners for both AMD and NVIDIA look to pass along the cost of rising DRAM prices. If the reports are true, we'll start to see higher-priced GPUs next month for AMD and February for NVIDIA, followed by more price increases as 2026 stretches its legs. That's a bummer, though there's an opportunity to get ahead of things.

We went looking to see what deals are available in the GPU sector, and while there's not much that is worth shouting from a mountain top about, there are some discounted options. For this roundup, we're looking exclusively at GeForce RTX 50 series models.

Before we get started, here's a handy cheat sheet of NVIDIA's baseline MSRPs...
  • GeForce RTX 5090: $1,999
  • GeForce RTX 5080: $999
  • GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: $749
  • GeForce RTX 5070: $549
  • GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: $429 (16GB) / $379 (8GB)
  • GeForce RTX 5060: $299
We weren't able to find every tier at a good price (we're looking at you, GeForce RTX 5090), but we did find a handful.

MSI GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC Is 21% Off MSRP For Affordable Gaming

MSI GeForce RTX 5060 on a gray gradient background.

For those looking to keep costs low, MSI's GeForce RTX 5060 8G Gaming OC is on sale for $279.99 at Woot (21% off MSI's MSRP). Even though MSI's $354.99 MSRP is higher than NVIDIA's, you're still coming in lower by $20.

The big caveat is that you're only getting 8GB of VRAM here. However, it's still a decent graphics card for 1080p gaming, and it gets you access to NVIDIA's latest generation Blackwell architecture and accompanying RTX goodies such as DLSS with Multi Frame Generation, which can help make up for not having more GDDR7 memory on board.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Solid SFF OC Is Available At MSRP

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Solid SFF OC card and box on a gray gradient background.

Sitting much higher up on the performance total pole (almost on the exact opposite side) is the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Solid SFF OC that's available for $749.99 at Amazon. Sadly, this one is not discounted, but it is the only GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model we found that is (A) in stock and (B) not selling for above NVIDIA's baseline MSRP.

Sure, paying the regular asking price isn't terribly exciting. But in this case, at least you're getting a factory overclock, even if just a minor one—Zotac tuned this card for a 2,482MHz boost clock, which is 30MHz higher than NVIDIA's reference blueprint.

You also get 16GB of GDDR7, which is twice as much as the GeForce RTX 5060 above, a bunch more CUDA cores (8,960 versus 3,840), and pretty much more of everything, provided you're willing to spend quite a bit more.

More GeForce RTX 50 Series Deals

While the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Solid SFF OC isn't a deal in the strictest sense, we did find a bunch of GeForce RTX 50 series models for below MSRP. Here's a look (note that discounts are stated in relation to the add-in board partner's pricing, not NVIDIA's)...
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
