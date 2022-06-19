Top Gaming Laptop Deals Dads Will Love Today And Any Day
We know shopping for dads on Father's Day can be difficult. Plenty of dads love electronics and gaming, though. So with that in mind, we have some gaming laptop deals for all of those fantastic fathers out there...
ASUS has been a leader in the PC market for decades. Pictured above, we have the 17.3" ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Laptop. Sporting an Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, 1 TB PCIe SSD, and a GeForce RTX 3060, this laptop is a gaming beast that won't break the bank. Slashe$100 of the top and you can score this machine for dear old dad for only $1,399.
If you want to save a little more, though, Lenovo has you covered. At $1,084.38 you're getting $105.61 off of the top of the 15.6" Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop. It has a 1920x1080 display that can run at up to 165Hz, driven by an NVIDIA GeForce 3050 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 5800H processor. Definitely a great buy if you're on a budget but still want to game.
Last but not least, MSI has a great deal on what was crowned the world's thinnest gaming laptop at CES last year. This 15.6" 144Hz 1080p display laptop houses an Intel Core i7-11375H, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Designed to be thin and light for "On the Go" gaming, this device can also be a great work-horse laptop too. Pick up the MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop for $1,255.00, which is $144 off the regular price.
Of course, there are many more great gaming laptop deals out there this Father's Day -- too many to list here. But here are a few more...
15.6" MSI Pulse GL66 Gaming Laptop - $1298.74, (13% off, save $200.26)
15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop - $1213.94 (7% off, save $86.05)
15.6" Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Gaming Laptop - $672.08 (9% off, save $67.91)