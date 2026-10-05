Top Apple Deals: AirPods Pro 3 Just At $179, Beats Studio Pro 50% Off
Apple AirPods Pro 3 ($179.00, 28% Off)
While the newer, cheaper AirPods 5 can get you most of the way to the AirPods Pro 3 experience, they ultimately still substantially lack in ANC performance and do not have certain features, like the aforementioned health tracking.
Alternatives Also On Sale:
- Soundcore Sport X20 ($69.99, 30% Off) — IP68 Waterproof earbuds and one of the highest-rated options under $100.
- Beats Studio Buds ($89.95, 47% Off) — One of the cheapest earbud options available from Apple, the Beats Studio Buds offer strong ANC, good sound quality, and decent battery life for a lower price than any AirPods.
Beats Studio Pro ($149.95, 50% Off)
With other features in mind, like lossless audio over USB-C or 3.5mm and 3D spatial audio, the Beats Studio Pro look good for just under $150 at its current discounted price.