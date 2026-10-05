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Top Apple Deals: AirPods Pro 3 Just At $179, Beats Studio Pro 50% Off

by Chris HarperMonday, October 05, 2026, 02:00 PM EDT
Official Apple AirPods Pro 3 graphic.
Apple AirPods Pro 3 graphic. Image: Apple
With iPhone Duo availability on the horizon and people grabbing accessories ahead of time, Apple and other manufacturers are running major sales on many iPhone peripherals. Today, we're focused primarily on two leading Apple audio options (the AirPods Pro 3 and the Beats Studio Pro,) but we'll also mention some other great deals on earbuds if you don't necessarily need first-party Apple products.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 ($179.00, 28% Off)

Official Apple AirPods Pro 3 features graphic.
Official Apple AirPods Pro 3 features graphic. Image: Apple
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 remain the top-end option for wireless Apple earbuds. Beyond industry-leading active noise cancellation and strong sound quality, the AirPods Pro 3 also boast an assortment of extra features, including health and fitness tracking. The AirPods Pro 3 can even function as a clinical-grade hearing aid.

While the newer, cheaper AirPods 5 can get you most of the way to the AirPods Pro 3 experience, they ultimately still substantially lack in ANC performance and do not have certain features, like the aforementioned health tracking.

Alternatives Also On Sale:

Beats Studio Pro ($149.95, 50% Off)

Official Beats Studio Pro features graphic.
Beats Studio Pro features graphic. Image: Apple
Another great option is the Beats Studio Pro, one of Apple's leading non-earbud wireless audio options. The Beats Studio Pro headphones don't offer the same ANC performance as Apple AirPods Pro 3, but could be more comfortable for some readers and more importantly they offer much longer battery life. With ANC enabled, the AirPods Pro 3 only manage a meager 8 hours of battery life, meanwhile the Beats Studio Pro offer up to 24 hours of battery life with ANC enabled.

With other features in mind, like lossless audio over USB-C or 3.5mm and 3D spatial audio, the Beats Studio Pro look good for just under $150 at its current discounted price.
Tags:  deals, Apple, iPhone, peripherals
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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