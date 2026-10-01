5 Essential Accessories To Pair With Your New iPhone Duo

If you've preordered the Apple iPhone Duo, we're here to help make sure you're ready to get the most out of the device ahead of its October 23rd release date. Despite the pre-release nature of the Apple iPhone Duo at this time, numerous manufacturers are at the ready with an array of peripherals and accessories, including Anker, FNTCase and Spigen. We'll be covering those, in addition to a few of Apple's own options we recommend pairing with the iPhone Duo as well...
First up is the Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Pro for the iPhone Duo. Like other Spigen iPhone screen protectors, this one is made from 10H+ enhanced hardness tempered glass using a patented "AluminaCore" glass made with alumina and silica. There's also an included tray for installing the screen protector, which is a very helpful tool for anyone who's had to continuously reset air bubbles or try to perfectly align a manually-laid screen protector. For a premium, ultra durable screen protector, the EZ Fit Pro is an easy recommendation for twenty bucks.
Magnetically-attachable fast chargers are not the only benefit of the MagSafe ecosystem, another is a widespread selection of varied, compatible options to choose from whenever a new iPhone hits the market. Choices like the Ouotoo 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charger Stand have proven reliable for several generations of iPhone devices, and with support for 15W charging as well as AirPods and Apple Watch charging, it's a great way to cut down on clutter and not have to use multiple outlets to charge your devices.
Despite the recent launch of the Apple AirPods 5, the AirPods Pro 3 remain the top choice for Apple earbud fans that want ANC and all of the advanced features Apple offers. While that means a higher price tag, the AirPods Pro 3 maintain unique features not shared by its non-Pro successors, and its ANC capabilities are still much better than the AirPods 5. But the Apple AirPods Pro 3 aren't the only premium wireless Apple audio option. Consider the Beats 360...
The Beats 360 headphones are also premium wireless ANC powerhouses from an Apple-owned brand, but with a decidedly different form factor and price point. If you've got the coin, the Beats 360 offer industry-leading ANC and bass performance, with their larger, circumaural design. You also get swappable earcup and headband cushions and an IPX4 sweat and water-resistance rating for rain and splash resistance. Compared to the Apple AirPods Pro 3, the Beats 360 are also rated for full-day battery life with ANC enabled, whereas the AirPods Pro 3 can only sustain up to 8 hours.
FNTCASE is a beloved name in budget phone cases, because despite how affordable they are, they're genuinely solid options that include MagSafe support and a screen protector. Public reception and my own experiences with the brand make the FNTCASE MagSafe iPhone Duo Case an easy recommendation for those who want affordable protection for their iPhone Duo that still maintains its clean aesthetic.
Last but not least, is the Anker 30W 2-Port Car Charger for any current or soon-to-be owner of an iPhone Duo, or for that matter any smartphone. With support for simultaneous charging at up to 15W per port, Anker's 2-Port Car Charger is any easy recommendation at its full $13.99 USD price—but right now, it's on sale for just $11.19.