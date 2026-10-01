CATEGORIES
home News

5 Essential Accessories To Pair With Your New iPhone Duo

by Chris HarperThursday, October 01, 2026, 10:00 AM EDT
Official iPhone Duo camera graphic.
iPhone Duo - Image: Apple
If you've preordered the Apple iPhone Duo, we're here to help make sure you're ready to get the most out of the device ahead of its October 23rd release date. Despite the pre-release nature of the Apple iPhone Duo at this time, numerous manufacturers are at the ready with an array of peripherals and accessories, including Anker, FNTCase and Spigen. We'll be covering those, in addition to a few of Apple's own options we recommend pairing with the iPhone Duo as well...

#1. Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Pro iPhone Duo Screen Protector ($19.99 USD)

spigen duo screen protector
Spigen Pro iPhone Duo Screen Protector. Image: Spigen

First up is the Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit Pro for the iPhone Duo. Like other Spigen iPhone screen protectors, this one is made from 10H+ enhanced hardness tempered glass using a patented "AluminaCore" glass made with alumina and silica. There's also an included tray for installing the screen protector, which is a very helpful tool for anyone who's had to continuously reset air bubbles or try to perfectly align a manually-laid screen protector. For a premium, ultra durable screen protector, the EZ Fit Pro is an easy recommendation for twenty bucks.

#2. Ouotoo MagSafe iPhone Stand ($21.99 USD)

ouotoo magsafe stand a
Ouotoo MagSafe iPhone Stand. Image: Ouotoo

Magnetically-attachable fast chargers are not the only benefit of the MagSafe ecosystem, another is a widespread selection of varied, compatible options to choose from whenever a new iPhone hits the market. Choices like the Ouotoo 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charger Stand have proven reliable for several generations of iPhone devices, and with support for 15W charging as well as AirPods and Apple Watch charging, it's a great way to cut down on clutter and not have to use multiple outlets to charge your devices.

#3. Apple AirPods Pro 3 ($234 USD) OR Beats 360 ($349 USD)

airpods pro 3 a
Apple AirPods Pro 3 ANC graphic. Image: Apple

Despite the recent launch of the Apple AirPods 5, the AirPods Pro 3 remain the top choice for Apple earbud fans that want ANC and all of the advanced features Apple offers. While that means a higher price tag, the AirPods Pro 3 maintain unique features not shared by its non-Pro successors, and its ANC capabilities are still much better than the AirPods 5. But the Apple AirPods Pro 3 aren't the only premium wireless Apple audio option. Consider the Beats 360...

beats 360 a
Beats 360 features graphic. Image: Apple

The Beats 360 headphones are also premium wireless ANC powerhouses from an Apple-owned brand, but with a decidedly different form factor and price point. If you've got the coin, the Beats 360 offer industry-leading ANC and bass performance, with their larger, circumaural design. You also get swappable earcup and headband cushions and an IPX4 sweat and water-resistance rating for rain and splash resistance. Compared to the Apple AirPods Pro 3, the Beats 360 are also rated for full-day battery life with ANC enabled, whereas the AirPods Pro 3 can only sustain up to 8 hours.

#4. FNTCASE Clear MagSafe Case For iPhone Duo ($12.99 USD)

fntcase iphone duo a
FNTCASE MagSafe iPhone Duo Case. Image: FNTCASE

FNTCASE is a beloved name in budget phone cases, because despite how affordable they are, they're genuinely solid options that include MagSafe support and a screen protector. Public reception and my own experiences with the brand make the FNTCASE MagSafe iPhone Duo Case an easy recommendation for those who want affordable protection for their iPhone Duo that still maintains its clean aesthetic.

#5. Anker 2-Port 30W Car Charger ($11.19 USD)

anker 30w car charger 1
Anker's top-rated 30W (2 15W ports) car charger. Image: Anker

Last but not least, is the Anker 30W 2-Port Car Charger for any current or soon-to-be owner of an iPhone Duo, or for that matter any smartphone. With support for simultaneous charging at up to 15W per port, Anker's 2-Port Car Charger is any easy recommendation at its full $13.99 USD price—but right now, it's on sale for just $11.19.
Tags:  deals, Mobile, Apple, peripherals, ios, iphone duo
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use