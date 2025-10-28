Top Amazon Fire TV Deals To Save Up To 40% Ahead Of The Black Friday Rush





After kids, teens, and even some adults are finished knocking on your door in hopes of scoring pieces of candy (or full-size candy bars, if you're really looking to impress), it won't be long until the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales season is in full force. If you want to get a jump on the mad rush and are in the market for a Fire TV, we have good news - there are some deep discounts available right now.





Hisense's massive 100-inch QD7 mini LED Fire TV, which is on sale for $1,799.99 at Amazon (save $1,200). You'll need a big space for such a ginormous television, if you have the room for a 100-inch display, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one. One of the biggest markdowns is a 40% savings (over MSRP) on the, which is on sale for. You'll need a big space for such a ginormous television, if you have the room for a 100-inch display, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal than this one.





We won't go so far as to say it's an affordable TV, but it's certainly priced attractively for the size. The reason why is because it's an entry-level model. Even so, it's huge (100 inches!), it sports mini LED backlighting (the next best thing to OLED), and it's the newest model (2025 release).





For gamers, the QD7 offers variable refresh rate (VRR) support and low input lag, though it sports a 60Hz native refresh rate instead of 120Hz. However, that's only at 4K. Like a rash of dual-mode monitors that have been released in recent months, the QD7 lets you crank up the refresh rate at lower resolutions—120Hz at 1440 and 1080p.





Other features include Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmost support, built-in Alexa support, and Amazon's Fire TV platform. It also comes with a voice remote.













Amazon's 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini LED series model that's on sale for $699.99 (15% off). If you're looking for something quite a bit smaller -- perhaps for a guest room or for the kids -- but still want to stick with mini LED, then check outmodel that's on sale for





That's much closer to affordable territory, especially for a TV with mini LED backlighting, though obviously it's quite a bit smaller than 100 inches. Size aside, the Omni Mini LED series is the top model within Amazon's own-brand Fire TVs, with the most bells and whistles of the bunch.





The TV is built around a quantum dot mini LED panel with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+. It serves up 512 local dimming zones, it has a native 120Hz refresh rate with a 144Hz gaming mode, it supports 2.1-channel Dolby Atmos, and of course it runs on Amazon's Fire OS platform.





