10 Awesome Amazon Prime Tech Deals Under $50 For Buyers On A Budget

by Chris HarperTuesday, October 07, 2025, 04:21 PM EDT
hero 10 prime deals
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days for 2025 are happening at the moment, and there are a myriad of items deeply discounted for buyers hoping to score some hot tech on the cheap. Here's a list of recommendations in a broad range of categories that span from gaming to DIY repairs. Not only are all of these products worth buying, they are products that I have either purchased personally or can easily recommend for people. Let's dive in...

Amazon Prime Budget Sound Deals

Many Anker products and its Soundcore series of Bluetooth audio peripherals are on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. Anker is known for producing affordable, but surprisingly high-quality sound hardware for the price, and nearly its whole range of products are substantially discounted for Big Deal Days.

anker speaker deals
Anker Soundcore 2 Speaker
  • Current Pricing: $27.99
  • Why We Picked It: A powerful entry-level Bluetooth speaker at a fair price.
anker soundcore primedeals2
Anker Soundcore Q20i ANC Headphones
  • Current Pricing: $39.99
  • Why We Picked It: Strong Bluetooth ANC headphones for not a lot of money.
Amazon Prime Budget Peripheral Deals

There are also some great deals on keyboards and mice during Prime Big Deal Days. With mice, I prefer to stick to reputable manufacturers with great optical sensors, like Logitech. For mechanical keyboards on a budget, there are a wide variety of choices if you aren't trying to break the bank.

logitechmouse primedeals
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse
  • Current Pricing: $28.49
  • Why We Picked It: A beloved Logitech wireless mouse with a full-fat Hero 12K optical sensor. Perfect for productivity and gaming alike, with a whopping 43% discount for Big Deal Days.
reddragon mechanical primedeals
Reddragon Mechanical Keyboard 11
  • Current Pricing: $23.99
  • Why We Picked It: A straightforward, low-price mechanical keyboard with a 20% discount from a reputable budget manufacturer.

Amazon Prime Budget Controller Deals

When buying controllers on a budget, it's important to stick to known, reputable brands and carefully compare the options within a given price range. For this reason, my recommendations for budget Xbox, PC, and Nintendo controllers all come from PowerA. Options were a bit more limited for PlayStation 5, but one did prove particularly compelling.
powera controller primedeals
PowerA for Xbox/PC OR Nintendo Switch/Switch 2
  • Current Pricing: $26.99 [OR $35 for Switch consoles]
  • Why We Picked It: Well-built on and from a reputable brand, plus two programmable back buttons. Switch version also has wireless, but costs about $10 more.
abigsol controller primedeals
Abigsol for PlayStation 5
  • Current Pricing: $49.99
  • Why We Picked It: While several PlayStation 5 controllers are on sale for under $50, the Abigsol stuck out for its clean aesthetics, the addition of two programmable back buttons, and actually offering hall-effect analog sticks, which should prevent long-term stick drift entirely.

Amazon Prime USB-C Power and Expansion Deals

Since USB-C was introduced, reliable USB Power Delivery and great expansion hubs have become increasingly more important. I've narrowed down two great picks under $50 to make the most of your USB-C devices.

jsaux dock primedeals
JSAUX USB-C Handheld Gaming PC Docking Station
  • Current Pricing: $28.49
  • Why We Picked It: A beloved alternative to the official Steam Deck Docking Station, the JSAUX USB-C Dock offers 100W USB-C charging, more USB ports, and wired ethernet support. This device should also be good for other gaming handhelds, like the ROG Ally X or Legion Go, though it is worth noting that some of the other handhelds do not share the Deck's USB 3.0 speed cap. For faster handhelds and laptops, the best Prime Big Deal choice becomes a USB4 Cable Matters docking station, though it costs $59.99.
anker powerbank primedeals
Anker USB-C Power Bank
  • Current Pricing: $15.59
  • Why We Picked It: A killer price for a slim, 10,000mAh USB powerbank with input and output over USB-C. Perfect for fast-charging portable devices, plenty of capacity.

Amazon Prime Miscellaneous Deals

Finally, we have a few miscellaneous deals for items that any PC hardware or gaming enthusiast should have on hand.
eveo screencleaner primedeals2
EVEO Screen Cleaner Kit
  • Current Pricing: $11.98
  • Why We Picked It: A full screen cleaning kit that's safe, works well, and includes a sizable microfiber cloth. I've actually purchased this one more than once.
ifixit essentials primedeals
iFixit Essentials Kit
  • Current Pricing: $29.95 (another 10% off with IFIXIT20 code)
  • Why We Picked It: One of the handiest tech-related purchases you can make for $30, but especially if you do any PC, console, or peripheral upgrades or repairs.
