This Tool Will Rid Apple Intelligence AI Integration From macOS 27
The tool, aptly named RemoveMacAI, is a script users can run that will disable all of the AI powered features in macOS 27, remove the local models that power them, and prevent the models from being automatically redownloaded onto the user’s system. According to the developer, omlahore, this should get users about 12GB of storage space back. Best of all, none of these changes are permanent, so you can get the AI back if you want it.
It works by installing a configuration profile, which is typically used by organizations to manage fleets of machines, to restrict certain features. Going this route means not having to mess with any system files or having to muck with System Integrity Protection. Moreover, this profile blocks models from being redownloaded by redirecting these download attempts to local port that’s closed. Because it’s a profile, it should remain in place after future software updates.
Once the script is run users will no longer be able to use several features, some of which include Siri, writing tools, genmoji, the ChatGPT extension, spatial photos, photos clean up and Xcode predictive code completion. Surprisingly, it doesn’t break dictation, which the developer says uses a separate setting.
If you’d prefer an AI-free macOS experience or just want to reclaim some storage space, you can check out the script at this GitHub page.