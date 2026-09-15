Apple Releases iOS 27 And macOS 27 Golden Gate With Long-Awaited Siri AI
The new Siri AI, which has been bolstered thanks to the company’s partnership with Google, is far more capable than any prior version. It’ll have contextual understanding thanks to its access to user data such as mail, messages, and media, and will be able to leverage onscreen awareness to interact with apps and complete different tasks. There’s even a standalone app that users can chat with similar to other chatbots currently on the market.
The photos app will be getting several AI powered enhancements to turn a picture that might not have come out perfect and get it close to something you’ll love. For example, Spatial Reframing allows you to change different aspects of a photo, like its perspective or the angle from which it was taken. Meanwhile, Clean Up lets you effortlessly edit a picture without losing aspects of the original snapshot.
While AI is the focal point, there’s plenty of other features that users will appreciate. Parents will get a helping hand with a boatload of new options to ensure their kids remain safe while using their devices. Screen Time, which can be found in Settings, has been redesigned to give mom and dad a better overview of what their kiddos are up to, and will provide more granular control over how much access kids have to their devices.
Moreover, Apple is promising a more “refined” experience with these new OS releases. Some of the improvements include better performance, with some apps launching as much as 30% faster, while photos will load up to 70% faster. Connectivity is getting a boost, too, with more seamless transitions between cellular and Wi-Fi and faster network file browsing. For those who aren’t fond of Liquid Glass, refinement comes by way of more fine tuned control over how glassy the effects are across the OS.
Unfortunately, for those looking for an AI-free experience, these releases don’t allow you to completely disable the feature the way you’ve been able to in prior releases. This time around, the AI is deeply integrated into every aspect of the OS, making it difficult to opt-out of. You can still just ignore it and choose not to use it, but it will be taking up storage space whether you use it or not. If you’re not at all into AI, it would be wise to stick to the most up-to-date version of the prior “26” labeled releases.