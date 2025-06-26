CATEGORIES
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Director Confirms Return Of Minecraft Star Jack Black

by Alan VelascoThursday, June 26, 2025, 02:53 PM EDT
tony hawk pro skater officer dick hero
Activision continues to reveal the colorful cast of characters that will be part of the roster in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 to get fans excited for its release next month. A few weeks ago, the company confirmed the inclusion of the controversial Bam Margera alongside a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Now, fans can look forward to the return of series menace Officer Dick, who will once again be voiced by Jack Black.

Officer Dick has been a presence in the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series since the very first game and has been available as an unlockable character. In prior iterations he has been a thorn in the side for the game’s cast of teenage skaters as a high school security guard. This time around Officer Dick got a promotion and will show up to enforce the rules as campus security.

Officer Dick won’t be the only one looking to lay down the law, though. He will now have a counterpart located across the pond, Constable Richard. The good constable is ready to hound any skaters who happen to have the audacity to treat the city of London like their own personal playground. Fittingly, Jack Black will also be voicing this character with an appropriately British accent.


Activision is hoping to add a layer of depth to Officer Dick that builds on what the development team accomplished with THPS 1 + 2, and Jack Black agreeing to return to the role solidified the team’s commitment to go all in with the character. “We just thought that was a really fun, interesting character,” but “we wanted to tell a little bit more of the Officer Dick story.”

THPS 3 + 4 is shaping up to be a great follow up to the first remake effort with all the fan service Activision is including. Players will be able to shred it as their favorite skater when the game launches on July 11. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and PC. Those who have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass will have access on day one.
