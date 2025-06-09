CATEGORIES
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Gets Ready To Shred With This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

by Alan VelascoMonday, June 09, 2025, 02:47 PM EDT
Remakes continue to be a safe bet for publishers, with classics such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion achieving strong sales numbers. Microsoft is looking to keep the momentum of these revivals going with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. With the game’s launch approaching, the company gave another another glimpse of the varied roster fans can look forward to when the game releases.

One of the more fun additions to the list of playable skaters is Michelangelo from the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. It’s the more modern version of the character, which will likely disappoint fans of the old school turtles. Although there’s a chance this opens up the door to seeing the original version of this character at some point down the line as DLC.


Another skater that got a reveal is the controversial Bam Margera, whose character is modeled to reflect the skater’s current appearance. Originally, Margera wasn’t going to be included in the roster, likely because of his many personal and legal troubles. However, that changed after Tony Hawk stepped in and insisted on his inclusion.

Those who preorder the game will get access to the demo, which is available now. It features two legendary skate parks, Foundry and College. Players will be able to explore these levels as Tony Hawk, Rayssa Leal, and for those who purchase the digital deluxe edition, Doom Slayer. Additionally, a small selection of the game’s soundtrack will be included with the demo.

Fans can look forward to shedding it like it’s the early 2000s when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 releases on July 11. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and PC. Those who have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass will have access on day one.
