Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Release Date Revealed, Character Details And More
THPS 3 + 4 looks like it will be delivering the experience fans were asking for. Every skate park featured in both games will be included, alongside a brand new skate playground called Waterpark. Moreover, the skaters featured in THPS 1 + 2 will all be coming along for the ride, but there will also be some new faces that include Jamie Foy, Chloe Covell, Zion Wright, Yuto Horigome and Rayssa Leal.
While fans will enjoy seeing so many pros included in the roster, the game will also make some fun character options available to players. Doom Slayer and Revenant skaters will both be included for those who opt to pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition. Hopefully these two are just the start of some interesting crossovers.
Of course, music is a key part of the THPS experience. While a full track list wasn’t revealed, it looks to be a mix of songs from the original releases with some fresh new tunes mixed in. Some of the confirmed tracks that will be sure to bring back some nostalgic memories include Amoeba by Asolescents, Ace of Spades by Motorhead, Outta Here by KRS-One and 96 Quite Bitter Things by CKY.
One aspect that will hopefully be addressed with this release is the lackluster online experience that THPS 1 + 2 provided. It was marred by several issues, leading to a major blemish on an otherwise excellent remaster. This kind of mistake can’t be repeated with this upcoming release.
THPS 3 + 4 will make its way into gamers' hands soon, as the game is releasing on July 11 this summer. It will be available on Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.