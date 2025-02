The Sims Celebrates 25 Years With A Huge Update, Birthday Merch And Retro Re-Releases

The game bundles are not the only party gift here, however. The Sims 25th Birthday merchandise is also available for fans of the game to gobble up and collect. For example, there's a neat insulated water bottle with The Sims 25 branding, along with various apparel items. A collection of stickers, posters, clothing, and collectibles are available.Electronic Arts is banking on success with the celebration of the 25th anniversary, which brings back some of the older glory days of the franchise. There have been issues lately in the video game industry as a whole, with development costs quickly ballooning out of control for massive game titles. When expensive titles do not sell well, such as initial reports on Dragon Age: The Veilguard , it certainly hurts the brand and profits.Perhaps developers should return to a more simple time of game development to engage fans. Titles such as The Sims have never been free of the modern ailments that plague many games, such as the constant need to pay for new updates. It does it in a way that its users are excited for, however, so there is a balance to be had here between user engagement and the value brought to a title. The Sims 25th Birthday celebrations will also feature other goodies for fans, such as The Ultimate Sims Playlist on Spotify. The current Nintendo Switch MySims: Cozy Bundle will also make it on PC on March 18th, 2025.