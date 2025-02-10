The Sims Celebrates 25 Years With A Huge Update, Birthday Merch And Retro Re-Releases
Electronic Arts first launched The Sims in 2000, and it has amassed over 500 million players to date. While The Sims 4 may be more than a decade old having launched in 2014, it has remained fresh with constantly updated content. The 25 -ear celebration brings a re-release of the original The Sims and The Sims 2. Both of these will come within a 25th Birthday Bundle, and are available on the EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam.
New content is also on hand here for The Sims 4 base game. More than 70 in-game items along with various new music will be available. Of course, these will be in its native language of Simlish that players love so much.
Retro games have been popular lately, with companies like Nintendo re-issuing various old school classics in a more updated guise. Sony and others have followed with remastered versions, so a reissue of the original The Sims makes sense.
Electronic Arts is banking on success with the celebration of the 25th anniversary, which brings back some of the older glory days of the franchise. There have been issues lately in the video game industry as a whole, with development costs quickly ballooning out of control for massive game titles. When expensive titles do not sell well, such as initial reports on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it certainly hurts the brand and profits.
Perhaps developers should return to a more simple time of game development to engage fans. Titles such as The Sims have never been free of the modern ailments that plague many games, such as the constant need to pay for new updates. It does it in a way that its users are excited for, however, so there is a balance to be had here between user engagement and the value brought to a title.
The Sims 25th Birthday celebrations will also feature other goodies for fans, such as The Ultimate Sims Playlist on Spotify. The current Nintendo Switch MySims: Cozy Bundle will also make it on PC on March 18th, 2025.