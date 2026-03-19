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Apple CEO Tim Cook Discusses iPhone's Long-Term Fate As A Core Product

by Alan VelascoThursday, March 19, 2026, 02:55 PM EDT
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Apple is spending significant resources in an attempt to become a legitimate player in the AI race, going so far as to ink an agreement with one of its chief rivals, Google. This pivot towards AI has led many to wonder what the future holds for its most famous product, the iPhone. The company’s CEO, Tim Cook, touched on the subject during an interview with YouTuber Nikias Molina.

When asked what the future holds for Apple and what might be the next big thing that propels the company for its next 50 years, Cook replied by saying “the iPhone’s not going away” anytime soon. Moreover, he firmly believes that there’s still plenty more that the company can do with the iPhone and anticipates it will remain “at the center of people’s digital lives.”


So how is Apple going to ensure that the iPhone continues to be an important part of the company’s future? Cook says that the secret sauce has always been, and will continue to be, how the company leverages its hardware, software and services to create an ecosystem that often feels like magic for users.

One interesting tidbit to come from this interview relates to Cook’s over two-decade tenure at Apple, and what part of the job keeps him engaged these days. Surprisingly, the CEO says that one of the first things he does when he wakes up in every morning is read emails from users who share stories of how the company’s products affect their daily lives. It’s being able to read these stories that make his “heart sing,” and likely help him stay in tune with what users need from these products.

Time will tell if Cook is right, or if Apple’s AI struggles end up overshadowing the strength of its vaunted ecosystem.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
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