TikTok's New Privacy Policy Gives It Permission To Collect Your Faceprint, Voiceprint
TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the United States right now after it effectively replaced Vine for quick content and entertainment. However, their track record has been mired by lapses in user privacy and contention with the U.S Government. Now, it seems some of those early accusations and concerns were founded as TikTok has now updated its privacy policy to include the collection of new types of biometric data such as “faceprints and voiceprints,” whatever that may mean or be used for.
On Thursday, TechCrunch spotted a change in its U.S privacy policy that explains that the social media app “may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information” from its users and their content. This data collection could include things like “faceprints and voiceprints,” and TikTok will seek any required permissions for this from users only “where required by law.”
When asked about the change under the “Image and Audio Information” heading, TikTok could not confirm what this meant or what advancements require this. However, the privacy policy section also explains that the data collected under this section can be used for “special video effects, for content moderation, for demographic classification, for content and ad recommendations, and for other non-personally-identifying operations.” As TechCrunch explained, other apps do similar things, such as accessibility features for describing what is in photos or using information for ad targeting. Moreover, identifying where a person is as well as the scenery “can help with AR effects.”
No matter what, this sort of data collection is somewhat creepy, but it may become a normal thing like collecting device information as is standard now. Having a faceprint or voiceprint collected should always have permissions attached to it, but perhaps that is a problem for legislature. In any case, let us know what you think of this slight policy change in the comments below.