How TikTok's 'Invisible Body' Challenge Is Tricking Users Into Installing Malware

TikTok’s meteoric rise is due, in part, to viral challenges that spread on the social media platform. Some of these challenges are not only dumb, but down right dangerous . One of the more recent challenges revolves around a TikTok filter that masks people’s bodies with a blur of color intended to match the background. The new “Invisible Body” challenge dares TikTok users to record themselves partially or fully naked with the invisible filter applied to hide their nudity. While this challenge may be vain or ill-advised, it seems that it may also be somewhat dangerous, as threat actors are taking advantage of users’ curiosity to spread stealer malware





TikTok video promising a way to remove the invisible filter







Nonetheless, it appears that some TikTok users are willing to go down risky rabbit holes in pursuit of a method that successfully removes the invisible filter. As research by Checkmarx shows, threat actors are all too willing to exploit this curiosity to infect users' devices with malware. Cybersecurity researchers came across videos posted by at least two TikTok accounts, promoting a method to remove the invisible filter. These videos had over one million views combined and directed viewers to a Discord server where they could supposedly learn how to use "unfilter" software.





Discord message instructing the user to star a malicious GitHub repo (source: Checkmarx)