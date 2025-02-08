CATEGORIES
Here's How To Sideload TikTok on your Android Phone

by Victor AwogbemilaSaturday, February 08, 2025, 02:14 PM EDT
Since the TikTok ban took effect, the app has been removed from the Google Play and App Stores and has stayed unavailable despite the executive order delaying the ban. In response, TikTok has created an alternative that allows Android users to download the app directly from its website. But how can you install this on your device? We'll explain.

In a tweet on Friday, the TikTok Policy account announced the launch of an official Android Package Kit (APK) for Android devices, allowing users to download and install the TikTok app directly. You may have come across the app on third-party websites, but might have concerns about its safety from those download locations. However, with this latest development, you can now download the app from TikTok's official website, which may provide greater security compared to third-party sources.

You can install the APK on your Android by following these easy steps:

  • Open your web browser and go to TikTok’s Official Website
  • Scroll down to find the Download TikTok button or navigate to the APK download section.
  • Tap on the Download APK button to begin downloading the installation file.
  • If prompted, confirm the download.
  • Before installing, go to Settings > Security on your Android device.
  • Enable Install Unknown Apps for your browser
  • Open the Downloads folder and tap on the TikTok APK file.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
  • Open the TikTok app, sign in to your account, and start using it as usual.
Rumours continue to swirl about the future of TikTok, with reports suggesting that YouTube content creator Mr Beast and other investors may be involved in a potential takeover. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump also called for the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, which he proposed could potentially finance the purchase of TikTok. Until any discussions become concrete or a potential ban is officially enacted, TikTok appears to be taking the necessary precautions to safeguard its operations and aupport its user base.
