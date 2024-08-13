TikTok Slides Into Your DMs With New Features To Challenge Messaging Apps
According to TikTok, Group Chat harnesses the power of easily being able to share authentic and relatable content with friends, family, and communities. Users will be able to watch, comment, and react one another in real-time, while also being able to curate dedicated groups with up to 32 people through the new feature.
Group Chat, like Direct Messaging, will not be available to ages 13 to 15. The company also noted it is taking important steps to block communication with strangers, when it comes to older teens age 16-17. This includes:
- Everyone, including teens, can only be added to a Group Chat by their friends (people they follow who also follow them).
- If a teen is sent a link to join a group conversation, they will not be able to join unless the group includes at least one mutual friend.
- If they are eligible to join, they will be required to make a proactive decision to join.
- When a teen creates a group conversation, by default TikTok will require them to review and approve new joiners.
How To Setup A TikTok Group ChatIn order to create a group chat, users will navigate to their inbox. From there:
- Tap the Chat button at the top. You can also tap a name from the Messages list to go to the chat and top the More options button at the top.
- Select friends wanted to include in the group.
- Tap Start group chat.
Another new feature added is Stickers in DM, or video stickers. TikTok describes the new feature as providing fun and creative visual options that encourage the community to create and upload their own custom stickers for everyone to use. Users must be 16 years and older to create video stickers and allow others to create stickers from their videos. Users can also choose who can create stickers from their videos in their privacy settings. Video stickers can be created within a specific video, or through a direct message.
Anyone wanting to learn more about how to create a Group Chat, or a new sticker, can visit TikTok’s website.