Amazon's Top-Selling CPUs: AMD Ryzen Dominates Intel But There Are Caveats





It should come as no surprise that the best-selling CPU on Amazon is AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a fantastic chip for gaming and one that managed to earn our Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it last November. And maybe you wouldn't be shocked to discover that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D—another Editor's Choice recipient , which we don't hand out lightly—is the second-best selling CPU. Heck, you might not even be the least bit astonished that AMD is outgunning Intel in general when it come to the top-selling CPUs. But the gap separating the two chip behemoths is particularly interesting.





Unlike Mindfactory, a popular PC hardware retailer in Germany, Amazon doesn't routinely share detailed sales reports. However, it does maintain a list of the 100 best-selling CPUs . That in and of itself is only slightly telling, but if you click on each individual CPU, you'll see how many units were sold in the past month. If you're willing to put in the time and effort, you can add them all up and get an idea of how AMD and Intel chip sales compare to one another.





That appears to be what X/Twitter user TechEpiphany has done, which he then plopped into a giant table.

CPU Retail Sales Report March '25 (amazon US 🇺🇸)



ℹ️ Units

AMD: 31,600 Units (78.74%)

Intel: 7,500 (21.26%)



ℹ️ Revenue

AMD: $7,813,637

Intel: $1,574,345



ℹ️ ASP

AMD: $247.24

Intel: $209.91



Note:

a few hundred Ryzen 9XX0X3D Units are missing from this report pic.twitter.com/5VL8QxKfyd — TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphanyYT) April 2, 2025

Amazon's best-selling lists (which it maintains for a whole bunch of items) are fluid. This (among other reasons) makes it difficult to discern their accuracy. That said, the above report indicates that AMD chip sales tallied 31,6000 in March at Amazon in the United States, versus 7,500 for Intel, resulting in a 78.74% / 21.26% split.





Digging deeper, the report notes that AMD processors generated $7.81 million in revenue last month at Amazon, versus $1.57 million from Intel chip sales. And looking at the average selling price, AMD came in higher at $274.24 versus $209.91 for Intel.





"A few hundred Ryzen 9XX0X3D units are missing from this report," TechEpiphany writes.





Those are also impressive figures if even remotely accurate, and a collective credit to AMD under the leadership of Dr. Lisa Su. Even if the numbers are off, AMD's turnaround from prior eras is certainly notable.





That said, we're not sure if TechEpiphany is actually gathering the data from the best-selling list, or if he's coming about it by some other means. It's also worth pointing out that while Amazon's list is 100 models deep, the report covers 36 processor models.





Therein lies an important caveat. As you dive further down the list of Amazon's best-selling CPUs, Intel is more widely represented, albeit with lower unit sales in a lot of cases. For example, the Core i3-14100F sits in the 100 spot with just "50+" sold in the past month.





Finally, this is mainly representative of the DIY market at a single retailer (a big one, granted). It doesn't take into account sales to OEM system builders, enterprise clients at large, and the such. So let's be clear, I ntel still outguns AMD in the broader picture. According to data shared by Mercury Research last November, Intel's overall x86 CPU market share (including IoT and SoCs) sits at 75%, versus 25% for AMD. Those figures have likely shifted a little, but not significantly.



