Thomas Edison's Lost EV Battery Idea Returns As New Prototype Recharges In Seconds
by
Aaron Leong
—
Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:40 AM EDT
Scientists have successfully resurrected and supercharged a forgotten battery design from Thomas Edison, turning a 120-year-old concept into a modern pack capable of charging in mere seconds and with 12,000 charging cycles.
In the early 1900s, Edison bet on a nickel-iron battery to power the burgeoning electric vehicle market (that made up a third of all U.S. vehicles), believing it to be more durable than lead-acid alternatives. While his design was incredibly resilient, it was too slow to charge and too bulky for the cars of the era, eventually losing out to the internal combustion engine. Now, a research team led by chemists at UCLA has reimagined this relic for the 21st century. By applying nanotechnology to Edison’s iron-and-nickel chemistry, they have created a device that can recharge in roughly two minutes.
The breakthrough lies in the electrode architecture. In Edison’s OG version, the iron and nickel were simply mixed together. The modern iteration improved this by growing nanocrystals of iron oxide onto carbon nanotubes and nickel hydroxide onto graphene. This creates a high-speed electron pathway, therefore solving the primary bottleneck that partly forced Edison’s design into obscurity: slow power delivery. The result is a hybrid device that offers the high energy density of a battery with the rapid-discharge power of a capacitor.
Ni-Fe batteries are also famously hardy; they can be overcharged, deep-discharged, and left sitting for years without losing significant capacity. While modern lithium-ion batteries are prone to overheating and can degrade after a few hundred cycles, the nickel-iron chemistry is inherently safer and more stable. The researchers found that their new version maintained 80-90% of its performance even after 1,000 cycles. Because it uses relatively abundant and non-toxic materials like iron and nickel, it also bypasses some of the ethical and environmental concerns associated with cobalt and lithium mining.
Despite such impressive stats, the Ni-Fe hybrid battery isn't ready to replace your EV or phone battery just yet. Its energy density still lags behind modern lithium-ion cells, meaning it would take a larger, heavier pack to power a, say, long-range Tesla. However, its safety and longevity make it a perfect candidate for grid-scale energy storage: it could soak up excess electricity from solar farms in seconds and release it reliably for decades, providing the stable infrastructure needed for a fully renewable power grid.