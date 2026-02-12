Thomas Edison's Lost EV Battery Idea Returns As New Prototype Recharges In Seconds





In the early 1900s, Edison bet on a nickel-iron battery to power the burgeoning electric vehicle market (that made up a third of all U.S. vehicles), believing it to be more durable than lead-acid alternatives. While his design was incredibly resilient, it was too slow to charge and too bulky for the cars of the era, eventually losing out to the internal combustion engine. Now, a research team led by chemists at UCLA has reimagined this relic for the 21st century. By applying nanotechnology to Edison’s iron-and-nickel chemistry, they have created a device that can recharge in roughly two minutes.





Representational image (Credit: UCLA)



The breakthrough lies in the electrode architecture. In Edison’s OG version, the iron and nickel were simply mixed together. The modern iteration improved this by growing nanocrystals of iron oxide onto carbon nanotubes and nickel hydroxide onto graphene. This creates a high-speed electron pathway, therefore solving the primary bottleneck that partly forced Edison’s design into obscurity: slow power delivery. The result is a hybrid device that offers the high energy density of a battery with the rapid-discharge power of a capacitor.





Edison's original Ni-Fe batteries (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

