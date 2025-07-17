CATEGORIES
This Overclocked Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB Is Selling Below MSRP, Should You Bite?

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, July 17, 2025, 10:48 AM EDT
amd 9060xt
If you're in the market for an affordable GPU, AMD's Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB may show up in your list of candidates. It has recently dipped below its MSRP at retail, hitting $279.99 on Amazon. This is down 15% from its $329.99 MSRP, making this NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 competitor appear viable for some. 

Before you settle on this GPU, however, there are some important things that you should consider. The paltry 8GB of VRAM is going to be the biggest issue in 2025, with many 1080p resolution games taking advantage of more than that. Similarly, with the advent of ray tracing and higher texture options for many titles, 8GB has long passed its viability. 

We then reach a conundrum when looking at pricing across the GPU spectrum. There just isn't much available for sub-$300, and certainly most GPUs with VRAM over 8GB are well above that. Even the GeForce RTX 5060 only packs 8GB of VRAM, but for a higher average price. It's not until you reach GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB that things improve, but the pricing quickly skyrockets to over $400. 

amd specs
RNDA 4 does contain many improvements over its predecessors, including improved ray tracing and more efficiency. There is the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, which has 16GB of VRAM. You can find Gigabyte's Radeon RX 7600 XT OC 16GB on sale for $339.99 at Amazon (8% off), but gaming performance may still lag behind the RX 9060 XT. It is also the older generation RDNA 3, so those points outweigh its 16GB of VRAM. 

GPUs tend to last a long time, but they also have decent resell value if you plan to upgrade in the future. While it is easy to just say it's a good idea to spend more now and buy a 16GB VRAM GPU, budget concerns can make an 8GB model the only choice. 

This will also depend heavily on the type of games that you are playing. This can be an excellent GPU for less intensive esports titles, and even family-friendly games such as Minecraft. Sure, even those games can always use more frames, but they can be reasonably enjoy on modest hardware. 

The age of cloud gaming is still not upon us in a mass-market fashion, so having a strong GPU is still important in 2025. While the AMD RX 9060 XT 8GB is attractive at $279.99 for many, its VRAM limits may show its age if playing more graphically intensive titles. Still, it's serviceable and it's priced at under MSRP right now.
