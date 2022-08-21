CATEGORIES
home News

Bravo! Lamborghini Urus Performante Breaks Cover As A 657 HP Urban Assault SUV

by Tim SweezySunday, August 21, 2022, 12:57 PM EDT
performante lamborghini
Lamborghini has revealed a new version of its Ursus SUV model, the Ursus Performante. This new model gives drivers more horsepower, a lighter body, and a Rally drive mode.

The Lamborghini Ursus Performante is not your typical soccer-Mom's SUV. The 2023 model is powered by a 657 horsepower engine that produces 627 pound-feet of torque. In fact, if mom were running late to pick up little Timmy, she could get from zero-to-124-mph in 11.5 seconds.

performante colors
Lamborghini touts the newest version of its Ursus as being "for bar raisers only." It is a "visionary concept" that changes the original model into a Super Sport Utility Vehicle, according to the car company. There is little doubt that the new design, using lighter components and improved aerodynamics, can deliver a ride unlike any other.

The exterior of the vehicle adheres to Lamborghini's principle of "form follows function." It is composed of carbon-fiber components, which allows for a lighter body weight. A new bumper design allows for increased engine cooling, and the rear spoiler is said to increase downforce by 38 percent. The redesigned front and rear exterior is nearly an inch longer than the regular Ursus as well.

performante side
An eight-speed gearbox has been recalibrated for the upgraded Performante model, and the all-wheel drive system delivers more torque rearward. This works in unison with the addition of a Rally drive mode, allowing the driver to perform those daring off-road maneuvers.

performante interior
The interior includes an exclusive suite of connected technologies. While the interior is not much different than its counterpart, outside of the "Performante" logos, you can customize things such as color and trim, headliner, and seatbacks. You can even include some matte carbon-fiber accents and red door handles if you like.

If you are tempted by one of these beasts, it is set to go on sale toward the end of the year. It will have a starting price tag of a mere $264,871, which is only about $35k more than the 2022 Ursus. The Performante may not be the cheapest SUV on the market, but it is perhaps the fastest. It recently broke the Pikes Peak hill-climb course record previously held by the 2018 Bentley Bentayga, with a time of 10:32.064.
Tags:  Automobiles, Lamborghini, SUV, performance cars, peformante
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment