Bravo! Lamborghini Urus Performante Breaks Cover As A 657 HP Urban Assault SUV
Lamborghini has revealed a new version of its Ursus SUV model, the Ursus Performante. This new model gives drivers more horsepower, a lighter body, and a Rally drive mode.
The Lamborghini Ursus Performante is not your typical soccer-Mom's SUV. The 2023 model is powered by a 657 horsepower engine that produces 627 pound-feet of torque. In fact, if mom were running late to pick up little Timmy, she could get from zero-to-124-mph in 11.5 seconds.
The exterior of the vehicle adheres to Lamborghini's principle of "form follows function." It is composed of carbon-fiber components, which allows for a lighter body weight. A new bumper design allows for increased engine cooling, and the rear spoiler is said to increase downforce by 38 percent. The redesigned front and rear exterior is nearly an inch longer than the regular Ursus as well.
If you are tempted by one of these beasts, it is set to go on sale toward the end of the year. It will have a starting price tag of a mere $264,871, which is only about $35k more than the 2022 Ursus. The Performante may not be the cheapest SUV on the market, but it is perhaps the fastest. It recently broke the Pikes Peak hill-climb course record previously held by the 2018 Bentley Bentayga, with a time of 10:32.064.
The Lamborghini Ursus Performante is not your typical soccer-Mom's SUV. The 2023 model is powered by a 657 horsepower engine that produces 627 pound-feet of torque. In fact, if mom were running late to pick up little Timmy, she could get from zero-to-124-mph in 11.5 seconds.
The exterior of the vehicle adheres to Lamborghini's principle of "form follows function." It is composed of carbon-fiber components, which allows for a lighter body weight. A new bumper design allows for increased engine cooling, and the rear spoiler is said to increase downforce by 38 percent. The redesigned front and rear exterior is nearly an inch longer than the regular Ursus as well.
The interior includes an exclusive suite of connected technologies. While the interior is not much different than its counterpart, outside of the "Performante" logos, you can customize things such as color and trim, headliner, and seatbacks. You can even include some matte carbon-fiber accents and red door handles if you like.