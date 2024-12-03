CATEGORIES
Jaguar Shows Off Odd Type 00 Concept EV Amid Its Perplexing Rebrand Effort

by Aaron LeongTuesday, December 03, 2024, 11:56 AM EDT
As promised, Jaguar has followed up on its controversial relaunch effort with the unveiling of the Type 00 concept grand tourer. Representing the first of a new wave of EV concepts from the rebranded company, the Type 00 design language is a major departure from traditional Jags and definitely takes some getting used to. At the very least, this whole Jaguar exercise may prove to be a boon for disposable paper bag sales.


If you've spent enough time in Cyberpunk 2077 or watching Blade Runner, it might thus be easier to stomach Jaguar's Type 00 concept. For those living in the real world however, this new car may prove to be the point where we can truly say that Jaguar has lost its marbles. We do applaud the gutsy move—name any big brand that stopped selling its products for five years to reinvent itself. Progressing to an all-EV lineup takes a lot of strategy, a large dose of bravery, and hugely trusting investors, and like it or not, Jaguar is back as a hot conversation piece.

Announced at Miami Art Week this week, the Type 00 is a glimpse into Jaguar's all-electric future. Instead of curves around the fenders and hood like, say, the E-Type, the Type 00 relegates slinky curvatures mostly to the fastback slope of the rear glass. Almost everything else consists of elongated straight lines ending in blunt vertical surfaces, particularly on the front end, rear deck, and side panels. The hood is flat enough to do double-duty as a helipad, while the rectangular back panel looks something straight off of a city bus.

The interior gets a similar treatment. Sharp lines give the cabin a bold and minimalist feel, while features like "totems" (a tube-like accessory tailored to individual users that when inserted into a slot in the cabin can alter ambient lighting and even scents) will probably not make it to production. We hope not, anyway.

At the showing, Jaguar displayed two cars—one in Miami Pink and another in London Blue. Showing two cars was intentionally done to mimic the E-Type's reveal at the 1961 Geneva Auto Show. Even the use of "Type" was done to return Jaguar to its roots, while the double zeroes point to a reset for the company as well as meaning zero emissions.
