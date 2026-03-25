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This 70-Inch 4K TV With Roku Built-In Is Just $299, Good Luck Finding One For Less

by Paul LillyWednesday, March 25, 2026, 11:53 AM EDT
Pioneer TV on a wall.
I'm continually amazed by how comparatively big and cheap today's TVs have become versus the early days. Heck, I remember 55 inches being on the bigger side for a flat screen, and expensive to boot. My, how times have changed! The latest evidence of this can be seen in Best Buy's deal of the day, a 70-inch smart TV for a penny shy of three hundreds bucks.

Pioneer's 70-inch 4K Smart Roku TV Is On Sale For $299.99

If you're fast, you can snag a 70-inch Pioneer 4K Smart Roku TV for $299.99 at Best Buy. That's advertised as being $210 below the list price, though realistically, you shouldn't ever pay $509.99 for this model. Still, this is a really aggressive price for a 70-inch TV.

We had to double-check to make sure there weren't any specification shenanigans, such as being limited to 1080p or 720p. I'm not even sure you can find a 70-inch TV these days that isn't 4K, though it's something you definitely have to be on the lookout for when scouring deals on smaller TVs.

Of course, you're not getting OLED or mini LED at this price, and I don't expect the image quality to rival more expensive models. That said, over 300 user reviews have resulted in a 4.8 out of 5-star rating, for whatever that's worth.

This is a pretty basic set. It sports a 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also features HDR10 support and Roku's smart platform. You don't get any fancy features such as variable refresh rate or Dolby Vision, but you're looking for a big TV for the least amount of money, this is the cheapest 70-inch model I could find.

Hisense's 75-Inch QD7 Mini LED TV Is Under $550

Hisense QD7 mini LED TV on a gray gradient background.

If you're looking for a more premium upgrade and have a bigger budget to throw at a TV, then check out this 75-inch Hisense QD7 mini LED model that's on sale for $546.97 at Amazon (16% off, save $103.02).

It costs substantially more than the Pioneer model, but is still relatively affordable, especially for a TV that's even bigger at 75 inches and sports mini LED backlighting. This one is also better geared for gaming with a native 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Beyond that, you get more robust HDR support with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ thrown into the mix. And for smart chores, this one leans into Amazon's Fire TV OS. It also has Alexa built into it.

Here are some 4K smart TV deals worth considering...
Tags:  deals, TV, Roku, Pioneer, televisions
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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