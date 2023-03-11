These Top Gaming Laptops Have GeForce RTX 40 And Intel 13th Gen Firepower





15.6" Gigabyte G5 KF

16" ASUS ROG Strix G16

Have you been holding off on upgrading your portable gaming experience? Waiting for "just the right time" to grab that upgrade to the next generation so you can knock the snot out of your opponents on the go? The time to upgrade might be right now because we've got a great list of portable powerhouse PCs below. Check them out!For example, how about the award-winningpictured up top? Razer has pushed the limits of design and thermals on its laptops ever since it introduced the first Razer Blade laptop back in 2016. In doing so gamers have been able to have one of the most powerful portables you can get in a surprisingly sleek package. At just 0.86" (21.9mm) thick, this laptop is quite a bit thinner than others on our list. This model comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX (24-core) CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, which drives a 240Hz QHD+ display. It also houses a 1TB SSD, with 16GB of RAM. You can pick up the Razer Blade 18and push your gaming to the next level.You might not have a spare $3,000 to throw around. That's why we also found the most powerful budget package we could, the. While it may be a last-gen Intel Core i5-12500H and only 8GB of RAM, it still comes with a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA RTX 4060. You can grab this laptop for, which is likely a much better value for pure gaming performance.If you're like Goldilocks from The Three Bears, then perhaps you want something that sits in the middle and is "just right." Well, thecould be the best bed to lay in for you. It has a 165Hz display, an Intel Core i7-13650HX, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512Gb PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, and, like the others, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It is a powerful device for a pretty reasonableThese are just some of our picks for a good portable graphical upgrade. There are many more options out there, and now that GPU prices are falling, we highly encourage shopping around to find the best fit for you! Check out just a few more of those options below.