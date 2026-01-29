Thermaltake TR300 Case Brings A Front PSU Mount And Big Display To Gaming PCs
The screen can be used to play back pre-set GIFs or custom images, or used for real-time system information, time, and weather monitoring. This screen is an optional feature for all the new Thermaltake TR300 Series Mid-Tower ATX cases, which are built to handle AIO coolers of up to 360mm, and up to 8 120mm fans throughout the case. There's also four adjustable front mounting positions for a PSU according to optimize spacing.
The Thermaltake TR300 TG comes in black or white and has a tempered glass side panel and a mesh front panel. There's also the TR300 WS, which adds wooden slats atop the mesh paneling for an extra accent, but the cases are otherwise identical in terms of screen support and internal layout options. The front I/O features one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and two USB 3.- Type-A ports, as well as a standard audio jack and power/reset buttons. Inside the TR300 Series cases, you can mount up to two 3.5-inch hard drives and up to three 2.5-inch SATA SSDs. GPUs of up to 410 mm, PSUs of up to 260 mm, and CPU coolers as tall as 165 mm are all supported as well.
All told, the new cases from Thermaltake look great to us and they will likely perform well in terms of thermals, but how they'll be priced versus more mainstream options (especially with the screen) is yet to be seen. While the related product pages are live on Thermaltake's site, we've yet to see confirmation of the final price points.