Video Games For All Sale Slashes Prices Plus Here's An Extra 20% Off Coupon





Woot is hosting a massive sale on gaming products with deep discounts on games, systems, and peripherals of up to 84% off. That in and of itself is notable. However, to sweeten the pot, it's also offering additional savings with coupon code LEVEL20 knocking another 20% off (capped at $30) at checkout.





The sale spans practically everything under the sun when it comes to gamings, including peripherals like keyboards and headsets, retro gaming systems and handhelds, and game titles for the PS5, Xbox, and Switch. Some of the items are already sold out, so if something catches your eye, pounce while you still can.

THEC64 MINI Plummets To $63.99 After Coupon





THEC64 Mini Black Edition. It's marked down to $79.99 (33% off), but with using coupon code LEVEL20 at checkout slashes it even further to $63.99 (47% off) at Woot. Just be sure to manually plug in the coupon code before submitting your order, as it is not automatically applied. One of the highlights for old school gamers is a big discount on.





The THE64 Mini Black Edition is a sleek, modern take on the original computer. It trades the beige colorway for a matte and gloss black finish on a 50% scale replica of iconic system. Outside of the color scheme, it gets modern amenities such as HDMI output and multiple USB ports.





It comes preloaded with 25 classic games, plus you can load and play programs you own from a USB flash drive. You also have the option to play in the original 4:3 or pixel perfect aspect ratios, with or without CRT filters.





At this price, THE64 Mini Black Edition is a great way to revisit classic gaming from a much earlier era, or experience it for the first time.

My Arcade Atari Gamestation Go Handheld Is 42% Off With Coupon





My Arcade's Atari Gamestation Go. It's on sale for $129.99 (28% off), but coupon code LEVEL20 drops it down to $103.99 at Woot (47% off). If, like myself, you're from the Commodore 64 era, then you're also from era of now-ancient Atari consoles like the Atari 2600. You can revisit those too, now in handheld form, with.





The Atari Gamestation Go comes preloaded with over 200 retro games spanning the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, and several other platforms.





It features a high-resolution and full-color 7-inch IPS display, a variety of controls (including shoulder buttons, a number pad, and a trackball), a microSD card slot, and HDMI output, to name some of the highlights. The plastic casing is a common criticism, though it's easier to forgive the cheaper-feeling build quality on the discounted price versus its $179.99 MSRP.





2-pack Aquaman & Manta Tridents for $3.99, though again, LEVEL20 shaves another 20% off. Lots of other discounts abound. The deepest we spotted is a stock 84% discount on afor $3.99, though again,shaves another 20% off.



