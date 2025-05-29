Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Hits Key Milestone And Sheds Project Orion Codename
It’s official title moving forward will be Cyberpunk 2. It’s a predictable choice that makes sense in the current business environment, where studios and publishers want to take less risks. However, with the game still so early in development there’s always a chance of a change between now and when it releases.
Cyberpunk fans shouldn’t get too excited about this announcement and assume that there’s going to be some kind of reveal any time soon, though. Game development is taking longer and longer these days, especially for the kind of AAA gaming experience that CD Projekt Red will want to deliver. So it’s likely that there won’t be anything officially shown about the game for at least a couple years.
In the meantime, players will be able to get Cyberpunk 2077 on a new platform, as it will be available as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. It will be interesting to see just how capable the new console is while trying to run such a demanding game, giving us a glimpse of what to expect over the next few years on this new console's hardware.