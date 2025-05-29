CATEGORIES
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Hits Key Milestone And Sheds Project Orion Codename

by Alan VelascoThursday, May 29, 2025, 01:23 PM EDT
cyberpunk 2 announcement hero
CD Projekt Red is hard at work on the next installment of The Witcher franchise, but it hasn’t forgotten about Cyberpunk 2077. The game has come a long way from its incredibly rocky launch that included it being pulled from the PlayStation 4 storefront for a period of time. The studio says that the Phantom Liberty expansion, which released in 2023, has sold more than 10 million copies. Thanks to this success the company has been pouring resources into the next game in the series. It has announced that the sequel has moved beyond the conceptual phase and is now in the preproduction phase. It’s also no longer being referred to internally as Project Orion.

It’s official title moving forward will be Cyberpunk 2. It’s a predictable choice that makes sense in the current business environment, where studios and publishers want to take less risks. However, with the game still so early in development there’s always a chance of a change between now and when it releases.

cyberpunk 2 announcement body

Cyberpunk fans shouldn’t get too excited about this announcement and assume that there’s going to be some kind of reveal any time soon, though. Game development is taking longer and longer these days, especially for the kind of AAA gaming experience that CD Projekt Red will want to deliver. So it’s likely that there won’t be anything officially shown about the game for at least a couple years.

In the meantime, players will be able to get Cyberpunk 2077 on a new platform, as it will be available as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. It will be interesting to see just how capable the new console is while trying to run such a demanding game, giving us a glimpse of what to expect over the next few years on this new console's hardware.
Tags:  Gaming, cd-projekt-red, cyberpunk-2077
