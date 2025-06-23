CATEGORIES
Tesla Robotaxis Are Rolling For A Cheap Rate, Should Uber Drivers Worry?

by Aaron LeongMonday, June 23, 2025, 12:51 PM EDT
After years of anticipation and bold pronouncements from CEO Elon Musk, Tesla’s highly-touted (or tooted) robotaxi service has officially commenced operations in a limited, invite-only capacity in Austin. Not only that, Tesla is gambling on providing customers with a low (at least initially) flat rate as part of its strategy to build reputation and ridership plus truly stand out from competitors like Uber and Waymo.

Going live over the weekend, the service currently utilizes 10 to 20 modified Tesla Model Ys, ferrying a select group of social media influencers and content creators around a geofenced area of Austin. Each ride is priced at a flat fee of $4.20. Oddly, with all the claims of autonomous operation, Tesla has implemented a cautious approach by deploying human interventionists riding in the front passenger seat, ready to act in case a child suddenly dashes across the car's path, a recent alarming reminder. 

Initial reactions from those who have experienced the service have been largely positive, with users praising the smoothness and comfort of the rides, even at night. Shared videos show the robotaxis navigating busy city streets, maneuvering around obstacles, and handling pedestrian traffic with seemingly no problems. Some riders have even suggested the experience surpasses that offered by competitors like Waymo, which has been operating in San Francisco for years and also has a presence in Austin.

However, the launch is not without its caveats and challenges. Tesla faces increasing regulatory scrutiny, with a new Texas law requiring autonomous vehicle operators to obtain a state permit set to take effect in September. This legislation introduces more stringent compliance requirements, including mandatory safety assurances and emergency response protocols, aligning with Level 4 autonomy standards.

Tesla is entering a competitive landscape. As mentioned, Waymo already has established ride-hailing services in Austin, and Amazon-backed Zoox is also conducting autonomous vehicle trials in the city. For what it's worth, Waymo taxis operate without in-car staff.

Musk has previously states that robotaxis will be a significant revenue driver for Tesla, even hinting at a future where Tesla owners could integrate their vehicles into the robotaxi fleet, earning income while their cars are not in use, such as while they're at home or stuck at work. Musk has also alluded to a dedicated Cybercab with no steering wheel or pedals, with volume production expected to begin in 2026.
