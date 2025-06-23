Tesla Robotaxis Are Rolling For A Cheap Rate, Should Uber Drivers Worry?
The @Tesla_AI robotaxi launch begins in Austin this afternoon with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2025
First @robotaxi experiences in thread below— Tesla (@Tesla) June 22, 2025
However, the launch is not without its caveats and challenges. Tesla faces increasing regulatory scrutiny, with a new Texas law requiring autonomous vehicle operators to obtain a state permit set to take effect in September. This legislation introduces more stringent compliance requirements, including mandatory safety assurances and emergency response protocols, aligning with Level 4 autonomy standards.
Tesla is entering a competitive landscape. As mentioned, Waymo already has established ride-hailing services in Austin, and Amazon-backed Zoox is also conducting autonomous vehicle trials in the city. For what it's worth, Waymo taxis operate without in-car staff.
Musk has previously states that robotaxis will be a significant revenue driver for Tesla, even hinting at a future where Tesla owners could integrate their vehicles into the robotaxi fleet, earning income while their cars are not in use, such as while they're at home or stuck at work. Musk has also alluded to a dedicated Cybercab with no steering wheel or pedals, with volume production expected to begin in 2026.