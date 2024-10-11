Musk’s Future Of Robotaxis And Your Own C3PO Home Robot: Creeped Out?
Robotaxis are not new to the scene. Companies such as Uber and Amazon have already unveiled visions for driverless taxis. Uber recently announced it was partnering with GM to deploy driverless robotaxis in 2025. While Amazon-owned Zoox unveiled its own futuristic autonomous electric robotaxi back in 2020. Now, Musk-owned Tesla has unveiled its own vision for the future in terms of driverless taxis with its Cybercab and Robovan.
The future will be streamed live— Tesla (@Tesla) October 9, 2024
10/10, 7pm PT https://t.co/YJEjZIYoTA
While the feeling amongst the crowd at the live event might have been electric, stock holder sentiment did not seem to hold the same excitement. Tesla shares dropped 8% overnight, with analysts such as Barclay stating the “event was light on details.” Barclays added what seemed to be missing from the event, remarking, “Tesla didn’t show its low-cost model planned for 1H’25 production. We also didn’t get any near term updates on FSD progress, or data reflecting improvement in the system.”
Robotaxis were not the only thing shown at the event. An army of humanoid Optimus robots also appeared, walking out onto the stage alongside the reveal of the Robovan.
Optimus is your personal R2D2 / C3PO, but better— Tesla (@Tesla) October 11, 2024
It will also transform physical labor in industrial settings pic.twitter.com/iCET3a9pd8
Following the unveil, livestream footage was shown of people interacting with the humanoid robots at tables, and in crowds. The robots did not show off any drink mixing skills, however, instead they simply waved, held cups of ice, handed out gift bags, and played rock, paper, scissors with guests.