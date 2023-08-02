CATEGORIES
RISC-V AI Startup Tenstorrent Gets Another $100M Infusion From Samsung And Hyundai

by Zak KillianWednesday, August 02, 2023, 07:40 PM EDT
jim keller hyundai
Jim Keller is a man who should need no introduction to an audience of tech nerds. He was part of the team that developed the legendary DEC Alpha microprocessors back in the 1990s, was the lead architect of AMD's groundbreaking K8 processors, helped out with Apple's A4 and A5 SoCs, went back to AMD to supervise the creation of the Zen architecture, and then did short stints at Tesla and Intel before joining Tenstorrent as CEO.

Tenstorrent is a relatively recent startup that is focused on creating new processors built around the RISC-V ISA and specifically targeted at providing extremely high integer math performance for AI training and inference. We wrote back in April about how optimistic predictions for the performance of Tenstorrent's upcoming Ascalon processor put it in tight competition with AMD's EPYC, NVIDIA's Grace, and Intel's Xeons.

tenstorrent riscv architectures
Tenstorrent's RISC-V CPU architectures.

It's stories of that kind that have likely convinced many funds, including two of the largest chaebols in Korea (Hyundai Motor Group and Samsung), to invest another $100 million in the startup. Tenstorrent has already raised over $230 million to this point, so the extra cash infusion is a big one relative to the company's size.

While it may seem surprising at first, both Hyundai's and Samsung's involvement in Tenstorrent make a lot of sense. Tenstorrent makes (or at least, plans to make) advanced AI processors, and it's exactly that sort of hardware that will enable automotive AI applications such as obstacle avoidance and, eventually, fully-automated driving.

jim keller samsung
Above: Jim Keller with Samsung's Marco Chisari. Top: with Hyundai's Heung-soo Kim.

Meanwhile, Samsung has its fingers in all kinds of semiconductor pies, and this investment comes from Samsung's "Catalyst Fund," a venture capital group specifically created to "invest in disruptive ideas." While Samsung has at least two different processor design divisions within the company, it never hurts to make friends with more processor manufacturers, particularly given Samsung's capable chip foundries.

tenstorrent grayskull e300
A Tenstorrent Grayskull e300 AI accelerator card.

Jim Keller describes the investment as "humbling" and remarks on Hyundai's "aggressive adoption of technology" such as the group's purchase of Boston Dynamics (remember those cute robot dogs?) and its joint venture with Aptiv, an Irish autonomous vehicle company with an emphasis on green technology. Similarly, he says he is "excited" by the chance to work with Samsung given its position in the electronics industry.

Tenstorrent says that this round of funding will be used to "accelerate the company's product development, the design and development of AI chiplets, and its ML software roadmap."
Tags:  Samsung, Business, hyundai, tenstorrent
