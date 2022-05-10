Watch Boston Dynamics Spot Robot Dog Bust A Move On The Factory Dance Floor
Spot has become well known for its dance routines featured on Boston Dynamics' YouTube channel. In one video, Spot even mimics Mick Jagger as he dances and sings "Start Me Up." In the latest video, maintenance worker Murray longs for Spot to join him on the dance floor. Spot keeps ignoring Murray's wishes in order to do its job, until one-day his co-workers make Murray's dream come true. And the ensuing routine would even impress Kevin Bacon's Ren McCormick character in the movie Footloose (or Kenny Wormald's character, if you prefer the remake).
In order to stay current with cutting-edge technology, the company recently made upgrades to Spot's base sensors, integrated a new and improved tablet controller, and created a more intelligent and faster charger to keep Spot up and running at maximum efficiency.
Along with all those upgrades, Spot's five stereo cameras now implement full-color imagery along with the existing depth information. The cameras are located about the robot's body in order to provide a three-dimensional map of its surroundings. The addition of color is not for Spot, but rather the operator. By adding color, the operator's view is made easier to decipher Spot's surroundings from the tablet or from Spot's remote operation software, Scout.
The robotic dog has already proven to be of great value to a wide array of applications across many industries. While we all have a bit of Murray in us, in that we hope Spot will not lose its love for dancing, we also look forward to how the robotic dog will be upgraded in the future.
Top Image Courtesy of Boston Dynamics