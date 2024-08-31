Ten Top Apple Labor Day Deals You Won’t Want To Miss, Up To 40% Off





While you're kicking back and enjoying Labor Day weekend, why not take a moment to browse some timely deals? Now is a good time to be in the market for an Apple product, as there are bunch of discounted items on Amazon currently. We've gone ahead and rounded up what we feel are 10 excellent bargains, starting with a recurring deep discount on an iPad.





Apple's 9th Gen iPad (64GB, Wi-Fi), which is marked down to $199 on Amazon (40% off MSRP). Granted, this hadn't been selling at the full MSRP just prior to its discount, but it's an all-time low price for what remains a capable tablet. We wrote about this one previously—it's, which is marked down to. Granted, this hadn't been selling at the full MSRP just prior to its discount, but it's an all-time low price for what remains a capable tablet.





It features a 10.2-inch Retina display powered by Apple's custom A13 Bionic silicon. It also touts 64GB of onboard storage, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, 8-megapixel wide rear camera, and a Touch ID button. While a few years old at this point, it's still a great option for knocking around the web and playing around with mobile apps.





Apple's 9th Gen iPad with 256GB on sale for $329.99 with coupon (31% off).

If you need more storage, you can findon sale for













Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) priced at $199 on Amazon (20% off). These are Apple's flagship earbuds and they basically improve on the highlights of the 1st Gen model, with active noise cancellation (ANC) that's twice as strong, better sensors for in-ear detection, the addition of touch controls for volume adjustment, and longer battery life—up to 6 hours with ANC enabled (versus 4.5 hours), and up to 30 hours with ANC if factoring in the charging case (versus 24 hours). Another deal that caught our eye ispriced at. These are Apple's flagship earbuds and they basically improve on the highlights of the 1st Gen model, with active noise cancellation (ANC) that's twice as strong, better sensors for in-ear detection, the addition of touch controls for volume adjustment, and longer battery life—up to 6 hours with ANC enabled (versus 4.5 hours), and up to 30 hours with ANC if factoring in the charging case (versus 24 hours).





One thing to note is that Apple's Glowtime event is right around the corner, with the company expected to unveil its iPhone 16 lineup. However, it's also possible (likely, even) that it will announce a new generation of AirPods. The current discount is a strong one, but an even deeper discount could potentially be right around the corner.





For those of you keeping count, that's two Apple deals so for (technically three, if you count the two storage options on the 9th Gen iPad as separate bargains). Here are the rest to round out our top 10 picks...







