Teens Overwhelmingly Pick iPhone Over Android And Want Apple Intelligence, Survey Says

by Aaron LeongThursday, October 10, 2024, 10:36 AM EDT
The Piper Sandler equity research group has published its yearly Teens Survey report showing what teens in the U.S. like to have, own, and consume. Apple continues its dominance with 87 percent of teens owning iPhones, with 30 percent intending to upgrade just for Apple Intelligence in the next few months, Nike is still the top choice for apparel and footwear, whereas Chic-fil-A has handily won over the hearts and stomachs of our teens. 

A million points to you if you can say this in your best Steve Harvey impression: Survey says that 87 percent of teens in the United States own more iPhones than Androids phones, wear more Nikes than ever before, watch more on TikTok than on Netflix, and prefer drinking Monster energy drinks over water or coffee.

Now, parents of teens are likely not surprised to see these numbers. Nonetheless, the results pulled from the Piper Sandler research group's annual Teen Survey report tell the power of targeted marketing on fallible minds, as well as celebrity product endorsement (cue Travis Scott cozying up with McDonald's or Taylor Swift with Coca-Cola). 

Of note to our readers, Apple's iPhone is owned by 87 percent of teens nowadays with 30 percent of them intending to upgrade their Apple device soley for Apple Intelligence (mercy). Surprisingly, Roblox isn't just number one again, but its usage has jumped from 34 percent to 46 percent year-to-year. 

Categorically, teens seem to choose Netflix for daily video consumption (30 percent), but the report also shows that TikTok (39 percent) is their go-to social media platform, which in a way means more teens watch videos on TikTok.

Nike continues to be worn by way more teens (57 percent) than even the Adidas (9 percent) and Converse (7 percent), although it's crazy that Nike is in the top of three of three categories: Top Shopping Websites, Top Clothing Brands, and Top Footwear Brands.

Of course, what the newest Piper Sandler report doesn't answer are probably more pertinent things like, are there more teens holding jobs now in order to maintain the lifestyle (plus rising costs of said goods), what is the ratio of teen spending versus saving, or how in the world are Stanley Cups more popular than Steve Harvey t-shirts?
