Survey Reveals Teens View iPhone As A Status Symbol And Can't Get Enough Chick-fil-A





It’s impressive just how dominant Apple continues to be among teens, with a staggering 87% of them reporting owning an iPhone. Not only that, but Apple can also look forward to repeat customers as 88% of teens report that they plan on getting an iPhone as their next smartphone purchase. Perhaps this is one reason why Apple is so loathe let go of its blue bubble exclusivity on iMessage, even once it embraces RCS messaging.





While not as popular as the iPhone, the Apple Watch does seem to be making inroads with younger buyers with 34% of them owning the device.



