Survey Reveals Teens View iPhone As A Status Symbol And Can't Get Enough Chick-fil-A
Piper Sandler’s 46th semi-annual 'Taking Stock with Teens' survey is officially out, and it shows Apple continues to dominate the smartphone market with this age group. As far as food goes, Chick-fil-A continues to be the big winner among fast food brands for Generation Z.
It’s impressive just how dominant Apple continues to be among teens, with a staggering 87% of them reporting owning an iPhone. Not only that, but Apple can also look forward to repeat customers as 88% of teens report that they plan on getting an iPhone as their next smartphone purchase. Perhaps this is one reason why Apple is so loathe let go of its blue bubble exclusivity on iMessage, even once it embraces RCS messaging.
While not as popular as the iPhone, the Apple Watch does seem to be making inroads with younger buyers with 34% of them owning the device.
Another brand happy with their standing with this age group is Chick-fil-A. It’s their favorite restaurant, holding a 16% share. Starbucks is a close second with a 13% share, while McDonald’s is probably disappointed with its 9% share. However, it’s important to note that regional bias might be playing a role in these numbers. The biggest group of respondents to this survey live in the South, which is a stronghold for Chick-fil-A.
Executives at the Mountain View headquarters of Google must be sweating after seeing the results of this survey. Android has been struggling with this age group for a while now and that doesn’t seem to be changing. This kind of positioning in the smartphone market might come back to haunt Google when these younger buyers become the majority of the market.