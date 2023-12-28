CATEGORIES
home News

Survey Reveals Teens View iPhone As A Status Symbol And Can't Get Enough Chick-fil-A

by Alan VelascoThursday, December 28, 2023, 10:51 AM EDT
teen survey apple hero
Piper Sandler’s 46th semi-annual 'Taking Stock with Teens' survey is officially out, and it shows Apple continues to dominate the smartphone market with this age group. As far as food goes, Chick-fil-A continues to be the big winner among fast food brands for Generation Z.

It’s impressive just how dominant Apple continues to be among teens, with a staggering 87% of them reporting owning an iPhone. Not only that, but Apple can also look forward to repeat customers as 88% of teens report that they plan on getting an iPhone as their next smartphone purchase. Perhaps this is one reason why Apple is so loathe let go of its blue bubble exclusivity on iMessage, even once it embraces RCS messaging. 

While not as popular as the iPhone, the Apple Watch does seem to be making inroads with younger buyers with 34% of them owning the device.

teen survey apple body

Another brand happy with their standing with this age group is Chick-fil-A. It’s their favorite restaurant, holding a 16% share. Starbucks is a close second with a 13% share, while McDonald’s is probably disappointed with its 9% share. However, it’s important to note that regional bias might be playing a role in these numbers. The biggest group of respondents to this survey live in the South, which is a stronghold for Chick-fil-A.

Executives at the Mountain View headquarters of Google must be sweating after seeing the results of this survey. Android has been struggling with this age group for a while now and that doesn’t seem to be changing. This kind of positioning in the smartphone market might come back to haunt Google when these younger buyers become the majority of the market.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment