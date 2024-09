Apple Vision Pro 2: M5 Upgrade, Apple Intelligence And When It's Expected To Launch

How can the Apple Vision Pro 2 be more successful? First, improve on pricing, ether by offering a cheaper model, or increasing the value you get with the more expensive model. Second, improve comfort and wearability, which naturally will mean a weight reduction. The most important third point is to incentivize and invest in an app ecosystem that makes users want to pick up the device The current Vision Pro is excellent for watching movies, giving you an immersive experience. Productivity is limited, even with a large screen in front of you, it's just not comfortable for hours on end of work. Right now, I much prefer the iPad Pro for leisurely reading and most entertainment, the Vision Pro only excels at movie watching currently.With early returns hitting the media channels soon after release, the Vision Pro likely does not have the largest audience yet. The start truth may be that virtual and augmented reality are never really something that becomes appropriate for the mass market, like a telephone is. Meta is certainly trying to make devices smaller and more natural, such as its recent AR Glasses announcement. These are not for sale, and merely development devices currently, but the effort is being made in this regard.Apple needs to make the Vision Pro 2 seamless to use and integrate into everyday life, much like the iPhone has done. This is a tall order, and one that may just not be practical as most people do not seem to like wearing a device like this for longer than a short period of time (even if smaller and lighter, it still separates humans from their environments, which is OK for a brief entertainment period, but not extended periods).