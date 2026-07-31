Tecno Shows Off Wild Phone Concept With No Display Bezels





Not a stranger to showing off thinking-out-of-the-box concepts , Tecno is back with a new concept smartphone—this time it's a borderless model that claims a 0mm display bezel. Wait, does that 1mm frame border count?





Having a true edge-to-edge display has been one of the most requested features by consumers and phone manufacturers alike. Tecno’s new prototype show us how it's done with something that looks quite fantastic. In company comparisons against Apple's iPhone 17 Pro (see photo below), the difference is striking, especially when it comes to pure display real estate.





Earlier efforts to build borderless phones (such as the Sharp Aquos Crystal or Xiaomi’s original Mi Mix) required shifting essential hardware down into a massive lower chin or used aggressive side curves to create an illusion of borderlessness. Tecno’s approach, by contrast, maintains an even edge-to-edge panel across all four sides, retaining only a tiny punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam.









Tecno attributes the breakthrough to three key engineering achievements: custom screen-packaging techniques, ultra-compact internal component stacking, and structural re-engineering. Traditional displays require extra perimeter space to house ribbon cables, seals, and driver circuitry. By rerouting those vital display drivers directly beneath the active pixel grid and redesigning the structural frame, Tecno managed to erase the dead zones along that area. The practical result is a device where photos, streaming video, and games fill the entire physical face of the phone, offering maximum viewing area without inflating the handset’s overall size.









Moreover, enthusiasts will soon find out if the real-world hardware matches the polished concept video. Tecno plans to give the "Next-Gen Bezelless Concept" its public debut at the IFA 2026 trade show in Berlin this September. Only proper hands-on time on the show floor will reveal how the device actually handles and, more importantly, looks.





I mage credits: Tecno