TECNO Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept Takes The Tri-Fold Fight To Samsung

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 08, 2025, 11:36 AM EDT
The future of smartphones is quite literally unfolding as TECNO debuts its unique tri-fold concept phone, the Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept. Unlike examples from Huawei and Samsung, the G Fold Concept boasts a G-shaped hinge that allows both outboard displays to fold inward. While Samsung is rumored to be developing a similar Galaxy G Fold, TECNO's G Fold is the first with an actual working concept.

TECNO's latest concept is a significant step away from the previous PHANTOM Ultimate 2, which featured a combination of inward and outward folding screens. The decision to engineer dual inward-folding displays is a direct response to common challenges faced by current foldable users. G-fold phones aim to provide superior protection for the flexible screens and prevent issues like scratches and display abnormalities often associated with outward-folding designs.

The G-style setup allows the inner display to fold inward twice, ensuring the delicate flexible screen remains shielded when the device is closed. When unfolded, the Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept promises an expansive display. Despite its multi-panel design, TECNO claims this phone is the thinnest of its kind. It is also touted to feature multi-angle hovering functionality, hinting at laptop-like usability for enhanced productivity.

However, the road to a truly mainstream tri-fold device still presents challenges. While the concept is undeniably attention-grabbing, initial observations suggest the Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept might still be somewhat bulky when folded, estimated to be around 13 millimeters thick. For what it's worth, that's almost identical to the Huawei Mate XT at 12.8mm thick. Still, specifics regarding the display sizes and the underlying chipset have yet to be revealed, leaving much to the imagination until its official unveiling.

In case you missed it, the Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept is strictly just a concept. TECNO dabbled in the foldable space with the PHANTOM Ultimate 2 tri-fold last year, but that was also a concept that never made production. We hope that this time the company has plans to ready the G Fold for the mass market. Currently, Huawei remains the only company to have shipped a tri-fold smartphone to consumers. Thus, TECNO selling the G Fold would make it the first tri-fold to have inward folding screens.
