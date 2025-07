TECNO Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept Takes The Tri-Fold Fight To Samsung

TECNO's latest concept is a significant step away from the previous PHANTOM Ultimate 2, which featured a combination of inward and outward folding screens. The decision to engineer dual inward-folding displays is a direct response to common challenges faced by current foldable users. G-fold phones aim to provide superior protection for the flexible screens and prevent issues like scratches and display abnormalities often associated with outward-folding designs.The G-style setup allows the inner display to fold inward twice, ensuring the delicate flexible screen remains shielded when the device is closed. When unfolded, the Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept promises an expansive display. Despite its multi-panel design, TECNO claims this phone is the thinnest of its kind. It is also touted to feature multi-angle hovering functionality, hinting at laptop-like usability for enhanced productivity.However, the road to a truly mainstream tri-fold device still presents challenges. While the concept is undeniably attention-grabbing, initial observations suggest the Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept might still be somewhat bulky when folded, estimated to be around 13 millimeters thick. For what it's worth, that's almost identical to the Huawei Mate XT at 12.8mm thick. Still, specifics regarding the display sizes and the underlying chipset have yet to be revealed, leaving much to the imagination until its official unveiling.