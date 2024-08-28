Techno Phantom Ultimate 2 Tri-Fold Phone With 10" Display Looks Stunning
In the world of foldable smartphones, companies such as Samsung, Google, and OnePlus have been pushing the limits of how thin a device can be. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 got thinner this time around, measuring only 12.1mm when folded. So, for a company such as Tecno to develop a concept tri-fold at only 11mm in thickness is quite the feat. The company remarked the new concept offers a glimpse into a more immersive, convenient, and exciting future foldable smartphone experience, and we are here for it.
In a press release, Tecno remarked, “Crucially, the tri-fold design does not mean a major compromise on thickness, measuring 11mm when folded, thanks to an innovative and thinner hinge that enables existing bi-fold models to achieve a thickness of less than 9mm.”
In order to offer the thinnest tri-fold design, the Phantom Ultimate 2 sports the industry’s thinnest battery cover, measuring just 0.25mm, thanks to super compressed Titan Advanced Fiber material. This is in comparison to what Tecno says is the industry’s current thinnest of 0.45mm thickness. The camera design also plays into the phone’s thin profile, with Tecno claiming its thinness and lightness do not sacrifice image quality, while its position to one side of the device makes it easier to find the center of gravity when holding.
Tecno’s Phantom Ultimate 2 transforms from a 6.48-inch candy bar phone into a mammoth 10-inch 4:3 ratio screen tablet style device. The larger design aims to give users more flexibility to use the device as they wish. The screen features OLED Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) and an advanced 3K LTPO screen with 392 PPI, as well as supporting screen hovering.
In terms of how many times the phone can be folded and unfolded, Tecno claims the hinge is rated to support over 300,000 folds, exceeding most folding devices. The hinges are said to also contribute to the smartphone’s flat screen, minimizing the crease visibility for a “more immersive viewing pleasure.”
The company says its Phantom Ultimate 2 concept paves the way for further progress in the field of Tecno’s foldable device innovation, with its second-generation foldable devices Phantom V Fold2 5G and Phantom V Flip2 5G scheduled to release soon.