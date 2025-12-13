8 Top Tech Gift Deals That Will Score You Big Points This Holiday Season





More power to you if you're willing to brave the holiday drivers that are making made scrambles to the local stores for the gift giving season. There's a better way, though. Whether you're struggling to find a gift for your tech-loving significant other or just want to treat yourself without putting up with holiday traffic, we have you covered. Just sit back and check out these deals we found.

JBL Tune 770NC Headphones Are 47% Off

Now is a good time to be shopping for headphones and earbuds because we're seeing some all-time low prices in the wake of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That includes JBL's Tune 770NC headset, which is marked down to $79.95 at Amazon (save $70). This headset is 47% off right now, and just as importantly, the discount brings it back down to its lowest price ever.





JBL Tune 770NC are lightweight, over-ear headphones with adaptive noise cancellation. These wireless headphones fold up for easy transport and are rated to deliver an impressive 44 hours of battery life, or 70 hours with speed charge—JBL says it takes just 2 hours to fully charge these headphones, and says a quick 5-minute charge nets 3 hours of run time.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Is 32% Off









Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ that's on sale for $149.99 at Amazon (save $70). This slick Android slate is 32% off the MSRP, and as with the JBL headphones above, Amazon's discount brings this tablet back down to its lowest price ever. Looking for a tablet for your special someone (or yourself) who doesn't have any interest in an iPad? Then check out thisthat's on sale for. This slick Android slate is 32% off the MSRP, and as with the JBL headphones above, Amazon's discount brings this tablet back down to its lowest price ever.





This one sports a big and reasonably bright (480 nits) 11-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor and, as configured here, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD.





According to Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A9+ with its 7,040 mAh battery can last up to 14 hours on single charge. It also supports fast charging to get you back and up running when you get low on juice.





Here are the other tech-related deals we found...