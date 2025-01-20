CATEGORIES
TeamKill Reveals 'Vulgar' Reason Why Dinosaur Horror Game Code Violet Is Skipping PC

by Ryan WhitwamMonday, January 20, 2025, 12:47 PM EDT
PC gaming is having a moment right now, spurred on by the launch of Nvidia's latest and most capable GPUs and the proliferation of capable handheld gaming PCs. Even with all that momentum, it's relatively common for some games to skip PC in favor of consoles. Rockstar will launch GTA 6 only on consoles later this year, but developer TeamKill says its new dino-horror game, Code Violet, will avoid PC entirely, and it's for a very "vulgar" reason.

The developers have posted a statement on the lack of PC support on X (formerly Twitter). It all comes down to the vulgarity of PC modding. "We do not want anyone modding vulgar versions of the main character as well as other characters in the game," says TeamKill. The developers seem offended at the idea someone might want to corrupt their interstellar, time-traveling dinosaur horror game with anything of a sexual nature, saying such mods would be "making a joke out of our art."

TeamKill believes it's not worth the additional money it could make from a PC release to expose the studio and voice actors to the potential of gross mods. However, modding is often seen as a core strength of PC gaming. Whereas you have to be satisfied with imperfect features or UX in console games, PCs offer the chance to fix those problems. A mod can also help you circumvent bugs or revive content that was cut from a game's official release. Replies to the statement on X are, as you might expect, overwhelmingly negative. 

On the other hand, it is inevitable that some sexual mods will appear for any popular title—even when there's nothing even remotely sexual about a character. For example, there is a popular Baldur's Gate 3 mod that gives a skeleton character giant, heaving bosoms. So, it is a foregone conclusion that TeamKill's ostensibly attractive characters would fall victim to horny modders. Game devs have occasionally worked to stop mods they consider inappropriate, for example when CD Projekt Red trashed a sexy Cyberpunk mod featuring Keanu Reeves.

Is that sufficient reason to deny the game to PC gamers? Far be it for us to discount TeamKill's stated rationale. However, this sounds like it could be an excuse with a kernel of truth.
