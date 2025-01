NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE Is Here And It's Getting Benchmarked Next

The main attraction is inside the lighter colored box inside that displays the GeForce RTX 5090 name and suggests its silhouette. The packaging is attractive and functional, and certainly will keep the GPU protected during shipping from any damage.The star of the show is the GeForce RTX 5090 itself. The first thing that jumps out at the viewer is the incredibly small size with its 2-slot design for what is a 575W TDP GPU. Kudos to NVIDIA's engineers who have done amazing work with the flow-through design of the Founders Edition design for RTX 50 series.The RTX 4090 was notable for its large size, even in the Founders Edition guise. The thermals and noise levels were superbly handled with that model, so what NVIDIA has accomplished here is impressive with the new version. The rest of the design also impresses, with the power connector allowing for some better cable management options than before.While the RTX 5090 and RTX 4090 are identical in length and height, the width is really where the magic happens. This will be a solution for small form factor PCs, which mean the performance per square inch will increase by a large factor this generation. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 will release on January 30th, but we will have a deep-dive full review of the GPU when the embargo lifts previous to that.