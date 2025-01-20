CATEGORIES
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE Is Here And It's Getting Benchmarked Next

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, January 20, 2025, 11:43 AM EDT
5090 unboxing
The highly anticipated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs are finally being freed from their boxes. This time, it's our very own Dave Altavilla showcasing the unboxing on the HotHardware YouTube channel. While benchmarking is underway and we won't know the data until the embargo lifts, the unboxing is fascinating regardless. 

NVIDIA takes a highly premium approach to its own Founder Edition GPUs. This is true in not only the product design, but also in the box itself. This is not unlike Apple, which carefully designs its packaging to be as alluring as possible. When I purchased an Apple MPX module AMD Radeon Pro W6800 Duo for example, it can with a similar outer box design that NVIDIA used for the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition. 

small box

With the unboxing, we first see that the outer box is a sturdy, but a plain protective enclosure. The clever way it unfolds is noted, allowing easy access to removing the inner second box. Before we get to the main box, there is a smaller ancillary box that houses the accessories. This will have the quick start guide, along with the needed cables for your GPU if your power supply does not have the native 16-pin connector. All of the packing is eco-friendly, with corrugated cardboard being used in lieu of other materials. 


The main attraction is inside the lighter colored box inside that displays the GeForce RTX 5090 name and suggests its silhouette. The packaging is attractive and functional, and certainly will keep the GPU protected during shipping from any damage. 

The star of the show is the GeForce RTX 5090 itself. The first thing that jumps out at the viewer is the incredibly small size with its 2-slot design for what is a 575W TDP GPU. Kudos to NVIDIA's engineers who have done amazing work with the flow-through design of the Founders Edition design for RTX 50 series. 

The RTX 4090 was notable for its large size, even in the Founders Edition guise. The thermals and noise levels were superbly handled with that model, so what NVIDIA has accomplished here is impressive with the new version. The rest of the design also impresses, with the power connector allowing for some better cable management options than before. 

4090 width

While the RTX 5090 and RTX 4090 are identical in length and height, the width is really where the magic happens. This will be a solution for small form factor PCs, which mean the performance per square inch will increase by a large factor this generation. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 will release on January 30th, but we will have a deep-dive full review of the GPU when the embargo lifts previous to that. 
Tags:  Nvidia, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5090
