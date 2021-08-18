TeamGroup Goes RGB Crazy With T-Force Delta DDR5-5600 Modules Just In Time For Alder Lake





TeamGroup was among the first to make its DDR5 modules available to the public , even though platforms supporting the next-generation memory standard haven't shipped yet. However, those were "standard" DDR5-4800 kits without fancy heatsinks or other design flourishes.

However, TeamGroup's T-Force brand is catering to enthusiasts that want to "RGB All The Things" by announcing new Delta RGB DDR5 modules. As you can clearly see, this is an evolution of T-Force's existing Delta DDR4 family of modules and is available in either white or black.

And living up to its namesake, there are RGB lighting effects along the edge of the heatsink that you can sync up with your control software. According to TeamGroup, each individual LED can be controlled independently for customized lighting effects. That sounds snazzy if you're into creating epic light shows with your PC gaming rig.





TeamGroup says that the modules support Intel XMP 3.0 1-click overclocking and will be available in DDR5-4800 and DDR5-5600 speeds. Those speeds are quite a step up from what baseline (or even overclocked) DDR4 modules can reliability provide, and they are achieved at just 1.1 volts.

Modules will be available in 16GB or 32GB capacities, doubling what we typically see with DDR4 modules at the enthusiast level. Samples are currently shipping to top-tier motherboard manufacturers like ASUS, ASRock, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI for qualification (and to ensure that the RGB effects work correctly with the control systems).

We should point out that TeamGroup is only backing its Delta RGB DDR5 modules with a 3-year warranty. This change is a big step back from the company's standard limited lifetime warranty. The company says that this is just an "initially set" period and that it could be adjusted in the future "based on the improvement of raw materials or technology."

At this time, TeamGroup hasn't announced pricing for the new modules, but it says that they will be available during the fourth quarter of 2021 to coincide with the launch of Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake processors.