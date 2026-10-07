CATEGORIES
home News

TDM’s 200-Hour Neo Headphones That Twist Into A Speaker Hit Retail

by Paul LillyWednesday, October 07, 2026, 09:26 AM EDT
TDM Neo headphones
TDM Neo 2-in-1 headphones - Image: TDM
Back when we first covered TDM's 2-in-1 Neo headphones on Kickstarter during a CES unveil, it stood out as one of the most intriguing hybrid audio concepts on the crowdfunded landscape. A pair of wireless over-the-ear cans designed to twist inside-out and transform into a standalone Bluetooth speaker remains a unique concept, alongside distinct releases like Nothing's Headphone (1). It's also now available to buy in the U.S.

It took several months to go from a crowdfunded campaign to a shipping product, but the Neo is still being pitched as the world's first headphones that twist into a speaker. To be clear, there are other hybrid 2-in-1 headphones that flip or otherwise convert into a portable speaker, but TDM's Neo stands out for its ability to roll its entire frame into a speaker form factor.

TDM Neo headphones
TDM Neo headphones twist into a portable speaker - Image: TDM

Inside the headband sits a patented mechanical hinge. When worn normally, two independently tuned 40mm drivers direct sound into memory foam ear cushions. But give the earcups a physical twist outward, and the outer pair of 5W speakers (also independently tuned) fires up, powered by dedicated dual amplifiers to throw sound across a room.

"At TDM., we believe the listening experience should be adaptable based on your needs and surroundings. Whether listening alone while traveling or commuting, or sharing music with friends, Neo instantly adapts to the moment without missing a beat," said David Brailsford, co-founder of TDM. "After the incredible response we received since launching pre-orders earlier this year, we’re excited to finally put Neo into customers’ hands."

TDM Neo headphones (white)
TDM Neo headphones (white) - Image: TDM

Beyond the cool twist that these headphones bring to the market, the other standout feature is the long battery life. According to TDM, the Neo can muster over 200 hours of listening time in headphone mode and 16 hours in speaker mode. TDM also says a three-hour charge via USB-C brings the battery life back to full, while a quick five-minute charge nets eight hours of headphone playback.

TDM's Neo headphones are available now in black and white for $249.99 at Amazon and Walmart.

Tags:  headphones, Audio, speaker, tdm, tdm neo
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use