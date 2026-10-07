TDM’s 200-Hour Neo Headphones That Twist Into A Speaker Hit Retail

TDM Neo 2-in-1 headphones - Image: TDM

Back when we first covered TDM's 2-in-1 Neo headphones on Kickstarter during a CES unveil, it stood out as one of the most intriguing hybrid audio concepts on the crowdfunded landscape. A pair of wireless over-the-ear cans designed to twist inside-out and transform into a standalone Bluetooth speaker remains a unique concept, alongside distinct releases like Nothing's Headphone (1) . It's also now available to buy in the U.S.





It took several months to go from a crowdfunded campaign to a shipping product, but the Neo is still being pitched as the world's first headphones that twist into a speaker. To be clear, there are other hybrid 2-in-1 headphones that flip or otherwise convert into a portable speaker, but TDM's Neo stands out for its ability to roll its entire frame into a speaker form factor.





TDM Neo headphones twist into a portable speaker - Image: TDM



Inside the headband sits a patented mechanical hinge. When worn normally, two independently tuned 40mm drivers direct sound into memory foam ear cushions. But give the earcups a physical twist outward, and the outer pair of 5W speakers (also independently tuned) fires up, powered by dedicated dual amplifiers to throw sound across a room.





"At TDM., we believe the listening experience should be adaptable based on your needs and surroundings. Whether listening alone while traveling or commuting, or sharing music with friends, Neo instantly adapts to the moment without missing a beat," said David Brailsford , co-founder of TDM. "After the incredible response we received since launching pre-orders earlier this year, we’re excited to finally put Neo into customers’ hands."





TDM Neo headphones (white) - Image: TDM



Beyond the cool twist that these headphones bring to the market, the other standout feature is the long battery life. According to TDM, the Neo can muster over 200 hours of listening time in headphone mode and 16 hours in speaker mode. TDM also says a three-hour charge via USB-C brings the battery life back to full, while a quick five-minute charge nets eight hours of headphone playback.

TDM's Neo headphones are available now in black and white for $249.99 at Amazon and Walmart.