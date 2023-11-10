TCL NXTPAPER 11 Tablet Arrives To Challenge Both Kindle E-Readers And Android Slates





Display fatigue can be a real thing, and not just in the wear and tear on your eyeballs, but also in the sheer number of devices found in any given home. Televisions , laptops, desktop PCs, tablets, smartphones, smartwatches—it all adds up. It's not a bad idea to try and consolidate, and that's what TCL's new NXTPAPER 11 tablet aims to do, at least if you're an avid reader.





There are a few things that stand out about TCL's latest slate, though the one that caught my eye is the 11-inch display. At first glance, it seems fairly typical—it's a full-color 2K panel (2000x1200 resolution, 5:3 aspect ratio) with a peak brightness rating of 500 nits and adaptive brightness. However, TCL is also touting a textured finish that purportedly gives it an edge over other tablets. Additionally, it features a nano-material layer to combat glare and fingerprints.







"Unlike regular tablets, the NXTPAPER 11 reduces harmful blue light by up to 61% and has a matte finish and textured screen to offer a paper-like visual experience, reminiscent of an e-reader," TCL explains.













As someone who purchased a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition last year, I'm intrigued by TCL's claim—there's a built-in reading mode that, combined with the textured display, is supposed to allow users to "experience a book-like feel."





I'm also skeptical that the NXTPAPER 11 can truly challenge e-ink displays commonly found on e-readers for reading books, as they truly are easier on the eyes than a standard LCD screen. If it can at least come close, however, then TCL could have a winning product on its hands. The downside to e-readers is that while they may look like a tablet, their focus is singular—reading. Stay tuned because we're working to get an NXTPAPER 11 in for review.







Internally, the NXTPAPER 11 is powered by MediaTek's 12nm octa-core Helio P60T SoC, which itself is comprised of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2GHZ, and an ARM Mali-G72MP3 GPU.













It also features 6GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage, an SD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity, a USB-C port, 8MP cameras (one each on the front and back), four built-in speakers, and an 8,000mAh battery that's rated for up to 13 hours of mixed usage and up to 940 hours of standby time.



